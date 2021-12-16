CORCORAN ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO TEXAS

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the continuation of its expansion by welcoming its newest affiliate and entrance into the state of Texas with the launch of Corcoran Ferester Realty, led by Beth and Bob Ferester, based north of Houston in The Woodlands. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, represents yet another important milestone in the firm's rapid growth.

As one of the Lone Star State's primary home markets, The Woodlands is home to some of Texas' best forests, hiking and bike trails and beautiful areas for residents and visitors to enjoy running, boating, golfing, and more. Rich with a variety of experiences – from dining at top restaurants to celebrating all of the uniquely beautiful wildflowers that bloom in the spring – The Woodlands is a perfect fit for Corcoran's first market in Texas.

"Entering a new state is always such an exciting milestone, and I couldn't be happier that we've arrived in Texas with Beth and her talented team," said Liebman. "The more we grow, the more opportunities we're able to bring to our entire network of affiliated agents, and that is of the utmost importance. I have no doubt that the agents with Corcoran Ferester Realty will realize these opportunities – top-notch marketing, referrals, and more – as they start this new phase of their journey."

Earlier this year, The Woodlands earned the prestigious distinction as the No. 1 Best City to Live in America following a Niche ranking that assessed the combined data from millions of resident reviews and various bureaus including the U.S. Census and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Not only was The Woodlands ranked as the best city to live, it was also ranked #2 (of 228) for best cities to buy a house in America, and #6 for cities with the best public schools in America. For these reasons and more, the city continues to be very attractive to both international and local buyers alike. Corcoran Ferester Realty will officially open on January 6, 2022.

"I've long been impressed with Corcoran's innovative systems, world-class marketing, and most importantly, their people," said Beth Ferester, founder and owner of Corcoran Ferester Realty. "For us, the decision to become Corcoran Ferester Realty was a no-brainer and I am very much looking forward to continuing to provide our clients with local expertise through a global network – and of course, giving our agents the very best as they continue to build and strengthen their careers through this new endeavor."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 150 offices and more than 5,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

