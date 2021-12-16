Georgia Power welcomes Rivian to Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power today joined with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to welcome Rivian – a world-class electric sport utility vehicle and pickup company – to Georgia. The company, which places a focus on sustainability and positive environmental impact and was named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, selected Georgia for a nearly 13 million square foot plant for vehicle and battery operations along Interstate 20 near Social Circle.

Today's announcement is the latest example of the success of targeted statewide economic development efforts such as the Electric Mobility Innovation Alliance (EMIA), launched in July by Governor Kemp. The goal of the EMIA is to bring together leaders from the public and private sector, as well as researchers and utilities such as Georgia Power, to ensure the state's economic recruitment efforts and Georgia's laws, rules and regulations welcome the growing electric transportation and battery charging industry and workforce development opportunities.

"This is a tremendous victory for the state of Georgia and is another great example of the longstanding partnership between the state government and the business community on bringing new jobs to the state and growing our economy. It's because of that collaboration Georgia remains a top choice for some of the world's most innovative companies," said Chris Womack, president, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. "On behalf of Georgia Power, we welcome Rivian to Georgia today. This announcement is especially exciting against the backdrop of the investments we have made as a state in electric vehicles and transportation, including a network of nearly 1,000 public charging stations from multiple partners now available across Georgia. We're excited to see the impact Rivian and their expertise will have in our state."

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Georgia and throughout the Southeast region continue to shift their product lines to keep up with the increasing production of electric vehicles. Georgia Power, in partnership with the State of Georgia, currently supports the EV needs of several OEMs including Kia, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen. Several other EV industry leaders in addition to Rivian have already made the move to locate or expand to Georgia in recent years including battery producer SK Innovation and EnChem; as well as modules and storage systems producer Duckyang; charging station leader Heliox; and all-electric bus manufacturer Blue Bird to meet the growing ecosystem needs for residential and business customers across the country.

Georgia's evolving automotive industry

To date, Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities that contribute more than $3 billion annually to the state's economy. In 2021, Georgia boasted 977,000 workers to support these operations and facilities. Additionally, the state's growing EV and battery production industry created 5,700 new jobs and $3 billion in new capital investment before Rivian's announcement. The state currently ranks sixth in the nation for EV charging infrastructure and is currently the top state in the Southeast for EV customer adoption.

Georgia Power continues to support the State of Georgia in proactive efforts to attract multibillion-dollar companies involved in the production, recycling, and development of the auto manufacturing industry and EV supply chain.

Georgia Power also recently partnered with the University of Georgia's College of Engineering to create an e-Mobility Certificate program. With elements of engineering, public policy, public health, and business acumen, this new program will prepare Georgia's workforce for an electrified transportation future. The company is also working closely with design students at Georgia Tech to evaluate the environmental benefits and future workforce opportunities of transportation electrification.

Earlier this year, Georgia Power joined Southern Company and utilities across the South, Midwest, Gulf Coast, Central Plains and mid-Atlantic to enable EV drivers' seamless travel through a coordinated network of charging stations. The Electric Highway Coalition will enable increased charging options along major highway routes from Texas to Washington, DC to provide easier access to EV options for drivers.

For more information about the benefits of electric transportation and how Georgia Power is leading the way in charging capabilities across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/ET.

