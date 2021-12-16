Global Cord Blood Corporation Announces Rejection of Alternate Ocean Proposal

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") decided to reject the non-binding proposal letter ("Alternate Ocean Proposal") from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited ("Alternate Ocean") received by the Board dated March 2, 2021, pursuant to which Alternate Ocean proposed to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$5.00 per ordinary share in cash, based on the recommendation from a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee"). The Special Committee and the Board believe such proposal in its original form fails to properly reflect the value of the Company and maximize shareholder value.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

