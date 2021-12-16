InventHelp Inventor Develops Drip Catcher (HLW-2355)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of laundry detergent dripping from its package as well as the cap continually falling from it," said an inventor from Miami, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a better package to save consumers money while keeping the laundry room clean."

He developed the patent-pending DRIP FREE CAP as a compact and handy invention that could save money, time and energy while keeping the laundry area neat, orderly and tidy. It would catch detergent drips from the spout in order to prevent a mess on the floor, washing machine or shelves. Additionally, this durable invention would eliminate the cap from dropping and being misplaced or lost.

