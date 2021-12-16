InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Mat for Toilet Installations (DNV-260)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a professional plumber and pipe fitter and I grew weary of the mess and damage the sometimes accompanied toilet installations." Said the inventor from Lakewood, Colorado. "I developed this idea to help others in my position do a better and cleaner job."

The JONNY MATE is designed to protect the toilet fixture and bathroom floor from damage that might occur during installation. As a result, this invention eases the process of installing or replacing an existing toilet. This precaution could save time and money by preventing damage to the toilet itself or bathroom floor. The invention is intended to be manufactured from a pliable polymer that makes it compatible with most toilets and it features a convenient handle that makes the design conveniently portable and ideal for contract plumbers.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 2020 DNV-260, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

