Pall Arabia, a Pall Corporation Joint Venture, Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Include Advanced Liquid/Gas Separation Technology

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Arabia, a joint venture between Pall Corporation and Tanajib for Oil & Gas Company ltd. [Al-Khobar], has expanded its capabilities to include a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for Pall's SepraSol™ Plus liquid/gas coalescers, one of the most advanced liquid/gas separation technologies available. Established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the vision of Pall Arabia is to combine resources, technology and expertise to support the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new manufacturing capability is a significant milestone and underscores the commitment to Pall Arabia's vision and the region.

Pall Arabia provides increased agility and support to local oil & gas customers

Based in Dhahran, the 14,000 ft2 site is Pall's global center of excellence for the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. SepraSol Plus is widely used in critical oil and gas applications such as removing fine solid and liquid impurities from natural and process gas streams. The addition of the SepraSol manufacturing capability will add value to customers in the region. The newly installed line has completed commissioning; products and processes have been approved and awarded ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, ensuring quality and security of supply to customers.

Sary Diab, Managing Director, Middle East at Pall commented, "With SepraSol Plus manufacturing in Saudi Arabia we can meet our local customers technical performance and product supply needs in a timely manner and with increased agility to react to market drivers or customer needs."

In addition to the center of excellence, Pall Arabia's local presence also includes sales, project management and engineering, filter cleaning capabilities and test laboratory facilities. There is also a large fleet of mission ready rental equipment available locally and supported by associates comprised primarily of Saudi nationals.

Sary Diab added "This is an example of how Saudi Vision 2030 aligns with our strategy of investment in local assets and resources to operate in region to achieve our strategic goals."

