PharmaForce International: Neurology Sales Representatives Continue to Encounter Larger Restrictions with HCP Interactions

READING, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published benchmarking reports that cover three separate Neurology areas in the United States. These reports focus on the 2021 leading companies in the areas of Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Diseases. Each report captures many key findings that were consistent across the leading profiled companies. Among these findings, the effects of COVID-19 on field-facing personnel remains a trend for all three reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many of the Neurology field personnel. Currently, there is a mix of digital and face-to-face (F2F) interactions. The F2F interactions are dependent upon the regional regulations and outbreaks, as well as policies at health care physician's offices. However, F2F in the current climate are continuing to encounter restrictions because Neurology practices, hospitals, and long-term facilities tend to have stricter policies. It was noted in the reports that Representatives with long-standing relationships have a greater chance at gaining access. Primary Care, on the other hand, has remained far more receptive to allowing in-person communications.

Due to these encountered restrictions, some Neurology sales representatives have reported completing fewer speaker dinner programs during the pandemic. In some cases, all dinner programs are fully virtual. In other cases, dinner programs are not being held at all, and have yet to resume. Lunch-and-learns, which typically have smaller attendance, are reported to have better ROI than the dinner programs. However, the COVID restrictions have made it difficult for the sales reps to still reach their budget. The markets still haven't bounced back from COVID-19, which continues to be an issue. The Neurology reports capture each profiled company's unique response to these obstacles that were encountered during the pandemic.

PharmaForce International has also conducted Neurology research in additional regions. The Europe Multiple Sclerosis report, which benchmarks the leading MS companies in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, will be published in December 2021.

