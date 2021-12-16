SLAASHH App Debuts in Beta Mode, Offering Perks and Deals at Luxury South Florida Lifestyle Outposts

With offers on fitness, hotels, dining, and spas, SLAASHH users will say "hello" to amazing promotions on most-loved luxuries.

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLAASHH , a technology company focused on a brand new app that provides users with access to special offers from luxury lifestyle vendors ranging from high-end hotels to popular fitness classes, is pleased to announce its soft launch in beta mode this month to an exclusive list of locals and influencers based in South Florida.

The app, now available for download in the App Store, partners with top luxury brands all over South Florida to provide exclusive access to amazing offers and perks. Initial company partners include a curated list of restaurants, such as Ferraro's Kitchen, Tigre, Fi'lia South Beach, and KAORI located at the SLS LUX; spas such as Exhale Spa at EPIC Miami, Exhale Spa South Beach, Exhale Spa at Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Ciel Spa at the SLS LUX, VITA Luxury Body Club, and The Ritz-Carlton South Beach Spa; beauty partners including Salon Vaso, Browlash, OREN Salon at 1 Hotel, and Mind the Mane; and leading fitness locations such as Club Pilates in Brickell and South Miami, Tapout Fitness Coral Gables, Another Level Fit, and Sweat 440 in Sunset Harbour, Brickell, and Coral Gables, with more to come.

Sample offerings, which are subject to change at each partner company's discretion, include:

60-minute Flow Massage at the Exhale Spa South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour for $130 (regular price $200 )

Exclusive promotions on haircuts at Oren Salon at 1 Hotel South Beach

Welcome cocktail at KAORI restaurant

$249 Organic Facial Swedish Massage at VITA Luxury Body Club (regular price $310 )

Complimentary Aperitif at Tigre restaurant

$89 Unlimited Monthly Exclusive pass at Sweat 440 located in Miami Beach , Brickell, and Coral Gables (regular price $159 )

Exclusive deals on facials, all nail services, and blowouts at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach Spa

Free boxing gloves and $1 enrollment at Tapout Fitness located in Coral Gables

$210 Intro to Pilates package at Club Pilates located in Brickell (regular price $285 )

$150 for 10 Fitness Classes at Exhale Spa at Epic Hotel (regular price $270 )

… and much more

Following the soft launch, SLAASHH will be officially open to the public for all users in early 2022 with plans to expand partnerships in New York and Los Angeles.

For more information on SLAASHH or to join the waitlist, visit www.slaashh.com.

SLAASHH is free for the first 60 days of use, then $34.99 annually at the introductory rate.

About SLAASHH

SLAASHH is a tech company with an app developed in 2021 to provide users with the opportunity to enjoy special promotions and perks at their favorite lifestyle locations. Partner companies in the spa, beauty, fitness, and dining space are by invitation only, providing exclusive experiences for SLAASHH users. SLAASHH is now available in the App Store and coming soon to Google Play. For more information, visit www.slaashh.com .

