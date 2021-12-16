Virtual Tables Launches New Autograph Engagement Solution with DigiSign

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tables , an event solutions company, today launched DigiSign, a new wave of virtual event experiences designed to deliver consumer-centric engagements through innovative technology on an elevated platform. As Virtual Tables continues to build their pre-packaged offerings to engage guests and help clients reach larger audiences, the company is excited to announce DigiSign as one of their largest solutions for a creative, nontraditional, seamless virtual autograph experience.

DigiSign was created in line with Virtual Tables' goal of mimicking real life events through digital means, a necessity for the industry that was accelerated by the pandemic. DigiSign elevates the traditional celebrity autograph experience by replacing physical tables and long lines with an all-encompassing, ready-to-use solution that allows guests an intimate and personalized experience with their favorite band, athlete, author, speaker or celebrity. Once virtual event doors open, guests can sign in and join the queue. After being transported to a virtual waiting room, guests are able to enjoy an intimate conversation with their favorite speaker in a separate breakout space, and watch as their autograph is etched in real time. The DigiSign message can then be downloaded and shared across social channels.

"One of our goals at Virtual Tables is to continue to evolve in tandem with the virtual solutions industry across a multitude of verticals," said Courtney Jeffries, President of Virtual Tables. "The launch of DigiSign is a great example of this. We've created a digital and virtual solution for celebrity engagement that not only replaces an antiquated approach, but comes with its own unique set of benefits for fans and talent alike."

In addition to DigiSign's current iteration, Virtual Tables is creating an NFT roadmap, which will ultimately allow fans to receive a virtual and digital souvenir of autographed merchandise from the talent such as jerseys, books, posters, and more. By not being tied to one physical location for a meet and greet, DigiSign allows fan engagement to reach audiences on a larger scale, which in turn results in more revenue, as well as less time required on logistics, ensuring seamlessly executed events.

About Virtual Tables

When in-person events and engagements of all kinds and sizes came to a halt, planners and organizers immediately pursued solutions to ensure gatherings remained intimate and revenue streams remained uninterrupted. Virtual event solutions have become an essential element of event executive, which is why the Virtual Tables was founded. What started as an industry solution for remote life has staked its claim in the evolution of events as a true staple, a crucial core element to executing a complete event.

