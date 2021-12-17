Leading online marketplace Artnet launches NFTs using Monegraph

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that artnet AG in New York has launched their own crypto-native sales and auction platform for minting, selling and distributing NFTs directly to market using Monegraph's ReadyMade Suite featuring marque pieces such as Quantum Leap by the inventor of NFTs, Kevin McCoy and Satoshi Card by Spells of Genesis.

Readymade Suite is Monegraph's software that provides online tools for auction houses, galleries and owners to operate fully branded marketplaces for multiple crypto art collections.

"Our inaugural auction is focused on historical NFTs and the defining artists of the medium," Colleen Cash, artnet's VP, Auctions said. "These lots and operational considerations are exciting for both current crypto art collectors and traditional art enthusiasts seeking an entry point into the emerging space of NFTs. We are thrilled to have built a platform that is both authentic to the crypto space and familiar to our traditional markets."

Featuring fully on-chain transactions, bidding in ETH, and a flat 10% Buyer's Premium on all lots, artnet's marketplace becomes the first in the traditional artworld to operate in a crypto-native way from the start. To view the artnet marketplace powered by Monegraph, please visit: http://auctions-nft.artnet.com/

Monegraph Readymade is being used by museums, auction houses and independent galleries alike who are now able to launch their self-managed NFT marketplaces within only a few days. Digital assets are minted using Monegraph's digital rights management and protection technology. The platform supports multiple blockchains including energy efficient alternatives such as Polygon.

Tamas Banovich of Postmasters Gallery commented, "Having a trusted name such as Artnet enter the NFT market is a meaningful signal to everyone that there is lasting value for all collectors to explore. Welcome Artnet!"

Eder Holguin, Monegraph's Head of Marketing, said: "We are excited to serve Artnet and to help their clients to reliably access NFT markets. Monegraph is leading the way in providing auction houses, artists and galleries in the US, Europe and soon Asia. As the leading provider of infrastructure for NFT marketplaces Readymade Suite enables our clients to directly generate NFT sales proceeds without having to rely on cluttered marketplaces and, importantly, without requiring a heavy investment in technology or diluting their brand."

About Monegraph

Monegraph provides technology to make NFT assets successful for creators and their communities. The company was founded in 2014 by Kevin McCoy, the inventor of the NFT concept. The company's Readymade Suite offers brands and their creators the ability to rapidly launch and operate their own crypto marketplaces, supported by the preeminent digital rights protection technology. To learn more, please go to www.monegraph.com and request a demo or email hello@monegraph.com .

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research and collect art today. Artnet's Data is a mission critical resource for the industry, with a database of more than 15 million auction results and AI and ML driven analytics providing an unparalleled level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with artnet's global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the dominating content provider in the fine art industry, with an unparalleled, rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, artnet's broad product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are run through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

