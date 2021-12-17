Tutor.com Expands Student-Centered, Equitable Support in 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com , one of the world's largest online tutoring companies, has long helped partner institutions and organizations improve learner success. The past year has presented a greater need—and opportunity—for the company to provide equitable access to support than ever before in its 21-year history.



With many teachers, school leaders, and families seeking to close the opportunity gap that widened during the pandemic, the company has met extraordinary demand for 24/7 tutoring and homework help for students at K–12 schools and districts across the country. In 2021, Tutor.com delivered more than double the number of K–12 sessions through its partnerships with K–12 schools and districts than in the previous year. Tutor.com also saw robust growth in other markets, notably higher education.

Overall in 2021, the company served 1.7 million one-to-one sessions and celebrated two milestones in close succession: its 20-millionth and 21-millionth tutoring sessions. Tutor.com was recognized for its support of partners and learners with two prestigious honors in 2021: a CODiE Award for Best Education Platform for PK–20 and MLA Platinum distinction.

Efficacy and case studies have shown that Tutor.com helps institutions increase student pass and persistence rates. When the pandemic brought record-setting demand for 24/7 tutoring and drop-off review services, Tutor.com helped institutions scale student support. The company's commitment to providing high-quality tutoring never wavered.



"Every student deserves a personal tutor," said Sandi White, SVP, Institutional at Tutor.com. "We remove barriers of access to help for students, and relieve the burden on teachers and parents. During the pandemic, students have had to be incredibly resilient, and we pledge to be resilient, too. We know the impact that individualized instruction makes, and we are dedicated to ensuring that all students have a trusted expert they can turn to for help—anytime and anywhere."



The company's tutors are dedicated to providing personalized support, an approach that promotes wellbeing as well as academic growth—and one that gives students a sense of hope and encouragement. In their post-session surveys, 99 percent of students reported that Tutor.com was helping them be more confident in their schoolwork. An 11th-grader wrote in a typical student comment: "Amazing tutors. They don't just give the answer, they teach it to you."



Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer of Paterson Public Schools, which partners with Tutor.com to offer students unlimited one-to-one tutoring, expects that "with this academic support available to our students, we will see a greater degree of academic success among our high school students."



While math and drop-off writing review remain the two most popular subjects among the 250+ available, students since the beginning of the pandemic have consistently sought help across a greater number of subjects than ever before. The quantity of early alerts issued—for students needing additional help to achieve content mastery or acquire prerequisite knowledge—has grown significantly, with an increase of more than 30 percent year over year.

Highlights from 2021 include:

1-to-1 tutoring : 1.7 million sessions served, with a single-day high on December 8 , with 7,649 sessions served

Rapid human connection : 24-second median wait time to connect with a tutor

New subjects : 26 new offerings developed, including cultural anthropology, AP® Environmental Science, CompTIA A+, and Spanish-language tutoring in popular study-skills, parent coaching, and career subjects

Drop-off review services : Detailed feedback provided for more than 250,000 learner documents

Learner satisfaction : Overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 rating, with a 97% recommend rate, and 96% rate of students reporting that Tutor.com helps them improve their grades

Webinars for learners and partners: More than 160 free webinars hosted

Tutor.com's proprietary online classroom allows learners to connect via two-way voice or text-chat and features a whiteboard, text and coding screens, graphing calculator, and file sharing. Students may also access resources including test prep from The Princeton Review®, practice quizzes, and video lessons.

In 2022, the company plans to launch a new academic support platform called Learner Engagements Online (LEO), which will further centralize the scheduling, delivery, and data analysis of all forms of academic support. "Our team of experts purpose-built LEO from the ground up," White said. "It exemplifies our commitment to providing empowering, student-centered, resilient support. We do things differently at Tutor.com, and we see the impact in student outcomes."

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 21 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,500 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @ Tutor.com .

AP® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, Tutor.com.

