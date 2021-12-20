AMERICAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCES DAILY FLIGHTS TO DOMINICA

ROSEAU, Dominica, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines has announced that its recently launched and expanded service to Dominica from Miami International Airport will be expanding again to begin daily service effective April 5th, 2022. This service which is scheduled to increase from 2 times weekly at launch to 3 times in January will increase frequency to 7 times weekly in April.

Hon. Denise Charles, the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives indicated that "this announcement and commitment to a daily schedule is a testament to American Airlines' belief in the tourism product of Dominica and the growing demand for the destination's unique low density, nature immersed, tourism product. Furthermore, the increase in weekly seat capacity aligns with our goal to aggressively increase stay-over visitor arrivals to 200K+ in 5 years.

Dominica, the nature island, in the Caribbean has been making significant strides in recent years to position itself as a major tourism destination in the Caribbean. This increased service will make it easier for travelers from the North American market, particularly on the east coast, to access a unique experience that they would otherwise have to travel to Hawaii to obtain. The service will enable quick getaways to Dominica's world-renowned nature trails, whale watching, diving, and many health and mineral wellness spas. The service coincides with the expansion and opening of many recent investments in 5 and 6-star eco-luxury resorts on the island. It will also make it easier for patrons from South Florida and the 40+ connecting cities in North America to participate in the many festivals hosted on the island, like our unique carnival, jazz, and Creole festivals.

Mr. Colin Piper, CEO/Director of Tourism stated that the increase in flights will be a major factor in establishing better relationships with US tour operators and travel agents which will result in more business for the hoteliers and service providers in Dominica.

American Airlines operates an Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ) 175 with a capacity for seventy-six (76) passengers with twelve first-class seats and sixty-four premium seats with extra leg room and main cabin seats.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica's official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com , follow Dominica on Twitter., Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube

About Dominica: Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines, and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If travelling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and on Val'Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique. *Travel restrictions may apply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please verify schedules with air and sea carriers. *

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discover Dominica Authority