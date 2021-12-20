Denny's Celebrates the 'Giving Season' with its 11th annual No Kid Hungry Fundraiser and Delicious Holiday Meals

Denny's is open on Christmas Day for those looking to celebrate outside the home this year

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If your one wish this year is a delicious holiday meal with the family, then Denny's has you covered whether you are hosting at home or looking to reconnect in a Denny's signature red booth. This holiday season, guests can also support Denny's 11th annual fundraiser to end childhood hunger in partnership with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's Holiday Turkey Dinner available now through January 4, 2022

To celebrate the holidays, Denny's is offering a limited-time turkey dinner that can be paired with Denny's classic pumpkin and pecan pies, providing guests with dine-in, carry-out and delivery options for a stress-free holiday dinner and dessert at Denny's or at home. The meals are made with the same high-quality, flavorful food that guests have come to expect from Denny's without blowing your holiday budget.

Now through the holiday season, guests can order the dinner in-store or through dennys.com. Each turkey dinner is prepared to order and features delicious holiday staples: tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, two additional sides and bread.

As an added bonus, until January 4, 2022, Denny's guests have the opportunity to "round up" their restaurant checks to the nearest dollar for No Kid Hungry. Guests who donate $3 at the register will also receive an official Denny's and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup. Since Denny's first partnered with No Kid Hungry in 2011, the brand has donated close to $10 million to help feed nearly 100 million* at-risk children.

"COVID-19 has left one in six children in the United States facing hunger and this holiday season, we're inviting the Denny's family nationwide to come together to support No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger in America," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "We love to feed people and as our guests share a Christmas dinner with us or enjoy one of our festive holiday meals at home with their loved ones, they can support a great cause and help those less fortunate during this season of giving."

Want to skip the cooking all together? Denny's locations nationwide** are welcoming guests Christmas Day and New Year's Day and will offer delivery via dennys.com.

For more information and locations, please visit www.dennys.com.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

**Hours vary by location.

