InventHelp Inventor Develops Illuminated Address (ALL-2002)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many individuals experience poor visibility at night making it difficult to locate house numbers on mailboxes, porches or homes," said an inventor from Clarkesville, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a better address sign featuring lights for enhanced visibility."

She developed the BRIGHT LIGHT LOCATOR that ensures that the address is clearly visible at night or during inclement weather for emergencies or delivers. This invention could allow the house to be quickly located for enhanced safety and peace of mind. This simple idea would be convenient, easy to use and practical. Additionally, it could be of particular appeal to anyone with failing eyesight.

