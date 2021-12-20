Wilmington Trust Hires Brad Christof as Senior Wealth Advisor Serving Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania Region

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today it hired Brad Christof as a senior wealth advisor serving the Western Pennsylvania region, working out of our Pittsburgh office.

Christof's onboarding is one of many that Wilmington Trust recently announced across its business units. The firm has committed to adding a significant number of new professionals, thereby broadening its expertise, and will double the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Bringing Brad onto our Pittsburgh team supports the growth we have made across our footprint to continue the service our clients have come to expect and have experienced for generations," says Colleen Marsh, Pennsylvania regional market leader for Wilmington Trust. "As an advisor with experience in Pittsburgh and the industry, Brad's insights will be a critical addition to our Wealth Management team."

In this role, Christof will be responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations & endowments throughout Western Pennsylvania. He will be working closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help meet their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives. Christof will also coordinate the various services his clients require based on their unique needs—including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

"Being a part of an institution that has served clients for generations is an amazing opportunity," says Christof. "As I've gained experience in the Pittsburgh area, I look forward to serving as an advisor to Wilmington Trust's growing client base throughout Western Pennsylvania."

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Christof was a senior wealth manager/fiduciary specialist at BNY Mellon where he served as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth clients.

He holds his JD from Syracuse University College of Law and a bachelor's degree in history from Dartmouth College. While at Dartmouth, Christof was a four-year letterman of the men's soccer team. A current member of the Pennsylvania Bar, he also earned his Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation in 2017.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

