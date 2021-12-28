Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $7.5 Million Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering and private placement with the company's largest investor and other existing investors for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million. Petros Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for expansion of its men's health platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Katalyst Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Petros Pharmaceuticals with respect to this transaction.

"This latest raise, in which we are grateful that our largest stockholder continues to participate, creates our strongest cash position in the history of the Company going into 2022, which we believe to be a vital component in our strategic plans toward leadership in the men's health category and allows us considerable flexibility and confidence in our ability to execute on that strategy," commented Fady Boctor, Petros Pharmaceuticals' President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

