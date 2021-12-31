Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Event

ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. ("SBA" or the "Company"), an Atlanta-based third-party benefits consulting firm, is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. Although SBA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of such information, the Company is providing notice of the event so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their information from misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On September 19, 2021, SBA learned that it was the victim of a criminal cyberattack. SBA promptly took steps to secure its systems and commenced an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. SBA has been working diligently to investigate this incident and confirm any information that may be affected. While the investigation was able to confirm that certain files were accessed and/or acquired by the criminal actor, SBA has been unable to determine all of the addresses related to individuals whose information was potentially accessed and/or acquired.

What Information Was Involved? The involved SBA systems may have contained the following types of information at the time of the incident: names, addresses, and Social Security numbers. SBA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of such information.

What Is SBA Doing? The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information within SBA's care are among the Company's highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, SBA immediately took steps to secure the systems and to investigate the full scope of the incident. SBA has taken additional steps to further enhance the security of its systems. Although SBA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any information, the Company is sending written notification to all potentially impacted individuals for whom SBA could obtain address information and providing information on steps that may be taken to best protect personal information.

What You Can Do. SBA encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

For More Information. If individuals have additional questions, please call the dedicated assistance line at (877) 535-4637 (toll free), 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Saturday and Sunday, excluding major U.S. holidays. Individuals may also write to SBA at 2392 Mt Vernon Rd #200, Atlanta, GA 30338.

