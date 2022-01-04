"Our Children and Grandchildren Are Judging Us" by HRH The Prince of Wales.

HRH PRINCE CHARLES PENS EXCLUSIVE ESSAY FOR NEWSWEEK ON HIS PLAN TO COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE "Our Children and Grandchildren Are Judging Us" by HRH The Prince of Wales.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an essay exclusive to Newsweek, Prince Charles offers his plan to combat climate change and how, in his words, we can "create a cleaner, safer and healthier planet for future generations." It will be the cover story for the magazine's second issue of 2022. It has been over a decade since the heir to the British throne has written a significant essay for an American publication.

In the essay, he describes the environmental degradation that he has seen first-hand on visits to Jordan, Egypt and, most recently, Barbados, and discusses his three-point plan, calling for coordinated regional and global action—including every sector of industry.

"The world is on the brink," writes the Prince of Wales, "and we need the mobilizing urgency of a war-like footing if we are to win."

"We are proud to publish the Prince of Wales' powerful appeal, calling on all of us to address this crucial challenge," says Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "Given his decades of engagement on this issue, he can speak with deep knowledge and real authority."

In the Newsweek essay, the heir to the British throne reflects on his family's long commitment to environmentalism. He praises his late father's prescient concern about the health of the planet and cites the work that both his sons have taken on in building a sustainable future.

"As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years...And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero."

The most pressing challenge now, writes the Prince, is "putting Nature, people and our singular and fragile planet at the heart of how we live, work and do business to create the brightest possible future for humanity."

"The eyes of our children and grandchildren are judging us," the Prince concludes. "As we enter a new year, there is not a moment to lose."

Later in January, Newsweek will build on its in-depth coverage of the British Royal Family with a new podcast. "Royal Report" will be hosted by Newsweek's British royal correspondent Jack Royston and Kristen Meinzer, the American culture critic, royal watcher and author who was named one of 50 most influential women in podcasting. The show, which will start as a fortnightly, will provide American royal watchers with fresh reporting and analysis of the House of Windsor at this pivotal moment in its history, plus regular conversations with the best-connected palace insiders.

To read the Prince Charles essay, go to: https://www.newsweek.com/1661370.

