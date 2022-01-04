WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: PULSETV DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of customers of PulseTV (PulseTV.com), whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. Penn LLC is notifying customers that their personal information, including names and credit and debit card information may have been stolen as part of a nearly two year-long hack. Several customers have already reported fraudulent charges as a result of the data breach.

If you shopped at pulsetv.com between November 2019 and August 2021 and have experienced fraudulent charges, it is possible that your payment card information was compromised and has been offered for sale on the dark web.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from PulseTV and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

