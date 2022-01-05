Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. Ph.D. Selected Among 100 Most Influential Georgians

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) President George T. French Jr. selected among the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine.

Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University)

The magazine published its 24th annual listing this month. It includes remarkable Georgians who have helped to ensure the state remains at the top for doing business and improving the lives of all of its citizens. According to Georgia Trend this was especially true as the nation and world continues to face challenges from COVID-19 and political conflicts.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine among such distinguished and esteemed Georgians. The work done by the individuals selected help to make the state of Georgia the great state that it is today. While we all work in different industries and workforces, our common goal is always the people. I have had the opportunity to work directly with many of those recognized by Georgia Trend to ensure that Clark Atlanta University scholars and students from historically black colleges and universities have the funding, tools and access to experiences they need to increase diversity in the pipelines of many industries and that is what it's all about," said Clark Atlanta University president George T. French Jr. Ph.D.

This year's list highlights, politicians, college presidents, nonprofit and economic development leaders who have been an inspiration to others and spearheaded efforts to not only meet but beat the challenges throughout Georgia. Some of those highlighted include Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senator, Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator, Andre Dickens, 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta, Stacey Abrams, Founder & Chair of Fair Fight Action, Andre, Juanita Baranco, Executive Vice President & COO Baranco Automotive Group, John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chair & CEO Operation HOPE, Antwan Patton (BIG BOI) Rapper, Record Producer, Actor, Tyler Perry, Producer, Director, Actor, Writer and Philanthropist. To learn more visit www.georgiatrend.com

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African-American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include James Weldon Johnson, American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, GA District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer. Learn more about CAU at www.cau.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University