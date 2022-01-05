NEW ERA JAPAN LAUNCHES TAKASHI MURAKAMI COLLABORATION

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Japan, the Tokyo-based operations of the international lifestyle and sports brand New Era Cap Co., Inc., announced a new collaboration with one of the globe's most influential artists, Takashi Murakami. Featuring the iconic Murakami flower and Mr. DOB characters, the collaboration splashes across several New Era headwear styles and silhouettes as well as apparel and accessories.

The New Era Cap x Takashi Murakami collaboration

Launching January 1 in Japan, the New Era x Takashi Murakami collection will be available February 11 in the U.S. and markets around the world.

Known for his use of bright colors and cheerful patterns that carry deep meanings, Murakami's work transcends boundaries of fine art, popular art, cultural criticism and taste-making fashion design. His Superflat art movement—which brings together Japan's art history, manga and anime imagery and a curiosity of the otaku subculture—has inspired artists globally while expanding access to creative artforms for people of diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

The Murakami designs will come to life on New Era products that have shaped streetwear trends for decades. Together, they've created 16 styles of headwear, four apparel styles and two bag styles.

NEW ERA X TAKASHI MURAKAMI 59FIFTY FITTED: Countless brightly colored flowers cover the entire crown and brim of one of the three 59FIFTY styles available, while another design combines embroidered flowers with New Era's logo mark. One of the styles, a black cap with Murakami's flowers artfully placed around the crown, will be available exclusively at Countless brightly colored flowers cover the entire crown and brim of one of the three 59FIFTY styles available, while another design combines embroidered flowers with New Era's logo mark. One of the styles, a black cap with Murakami's flowers artfully placed around the crown, will be available exclusively at neweracap.com

NEW ERA X TAKASHI MURAKAMI 9TWENTY ADJUSTABLE: The New Era 9TWENTY designs take a more muted approach, with solid-color caps featuring an embroidered flower on the front of the crown.

NEW ERA X TAKASHI MURAKAMI CASUAL CLASSIC: Murakami's DOB character makes an appearance on one of the New Era Casual Classic designs, and the New Era logo mark is flanked by flowers with stems on another style.

NEW ERA X TAKASHI MURAKAMI APPAREL: Long-sleeve and short-sleeve t-shirts will be available in black and white. Murakami flowers fill the lines of the New Era logo on the black short-sleeve, while on the black long-sleeve, New Era's logo rests on a bed of flowers. The white short-sleeve shirt has "New Era" written across the chest in university-style lettering covered by Murakami's characters, and the white long-sleeve features a collaboration mark on the chest with Blue DOB on the sleeve.

NEW ERA X TAKASHI MURAKAMI ACCESSORIES: Slated to drop in spring 2022, two bag options will be available—a backpack and waist bag, both in black and carrying Murakami flowers across front and sides of the bags.

The New Era x Takashi Murakami collection will also feature cap designs on New Era's 9FIFTY Snapback, 9FORTY Adjustable, 9FORTY Trucker and cuff knit beanie silhouettes.

"New Era is passionate about collaborating with talented people and great brands to create iconic products that energize the lifestyle culture across the globe," said Mark Maidment, Senior Vice President Brand at New Era. "We're thrilled to release this collaboration, spearheaded by our New Era Japan team, which combines New Era's classic style with the transcendent artwork of the immensely talented Takashi Murakami."

The collection will be available at neweracap.com, select New Era stores and select retailers.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 120 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

