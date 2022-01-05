The powerful vehicle antenna is purpose-built to withstand the harshest of conditions while providing unrivaled cellular signal strength and connectivity at the fringe of the network and beyond

SureCall Introduces High-Performance Truck Antenna Optimized for Large Vehicles and Fleets The powerful vehicle antenna is purpose-built to withstand the harshest of conditions while providing unrivaled cellular signal strength and connectivity at the fringe of the network and beyond

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCal l, the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced the SC-550W High-Performance Truck Antenna — the best of its kind on the market. Designed for use with large trucks, big rigs, RVs, and fleet vehicles, the SC-550W comes equipped with a strong base and mirror mount that can hold up in any road conditions. The durable antenna captures cell signal from all directions and works on all North American cellular networks.

"This antenna provides incredible durability and reliability for anyone driving a large vehicle, experiencing a myriad of weather conditions and signal loss," said SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan. "Our new truck antenna combines leading technology, including 4G and 5G, and thoughtful engineering to ensure that those out on the road are able to stay connected no matter where they are, or what they encounter along the way."

SureCall's SC-550W Truck Antenna includes several industry-leading features, including:

A durable antenna which captures cell signal from all directions

Up to 3 dBi Gain

The latest ultra-wideband capability (617 - 2700 MHz)

A 2-clamp mounting bracket and durable mounting hardware with thread-lock glue withstands vibrations

A complete mounting kit for mirror installation

Compatible with the SureCall Fusion2Go 3.0, Fusion2Go 3.0 RV kits, as well as other boosters available in the marketplace

The new truck antenna also includes durable weather-proof components that are protected from water, dust and the harshest road conditions. As with all of its award-winning cell phone signal boosters, SureCall designs its antennas with the best available technology and materials to ensure that they are both effective and robust enough to withstand years on the road. Combining its experienced booster engineering and vast telecom knowledge provide category leading solutions for mobile device users no matter where they find themselves.

Visitors to CES 2022 in Las Vegas can get a hands-on look at the SC-550W Truck Antenna as well as SureCall's leading cellular signal boosters and accessories at Booth 15645, as well as at CES Unveiled on January 3 at the Mandalay Bay resort. CES 2022 runs from January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

The SC-550W will be available in February for $129.99. Learn more about the antenna here and SureCall's industry-leading technology and products at SureCall.com .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 & 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

