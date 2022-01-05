Tools4Patient Announces Name Change to Cognivia & Expands Board of Directors

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognivia today announced a new name for the company formerly known as Tools4Patient, which provides clinical trials solutions based on AI / ML that account for individual patient personality traits, beliefs and perceptions. The transition to Cognivia more closely reflects the company's mission to "quantify the power of the mind" and integrate this information into data analyses to optimize and accelerate drug development.

Cognivia is the new name of the company formerly known as Tools4Patient.

This name change expresses the evolution of the company since it was founded eight years ago. As part of this maturation, Cognivia has built the evidence basis for its technologies through multiple clinical trials and has become a trusted partner of top pharma companies, biotechs and CROs. Cognivia's solutions are focused in areas that have posed significant challenges to drug development, including the placebo response and medication adherence in clinical trials.

Cognivia also announces changes to its Board of Directors. Christian Jourquin, a longtime senior leader at Solvay and past board member of ING Bank, becomes a member of the Board. Graham Bunn, Ph.D., joins the team as Strategic Advisor to the Board. Dr. Bunn has held several leadership roles in CROs and clinical technology companies, including Vice President at Parexel International, Vice President at Medidata, and Global Vice President at Quintiles, now IQVIA.

"While our name is changing and our team is expanding, we remain committed to our core vision of delivering medicines to patients, while delivering value to all stakeholders in the drug development process – from investors to pharmaceutical companies to payers," says Dominique Demolle, CEO, Cognivia. "In fact, Cognivia is doing what no one else is doing – developing a quantitative understanding of patients as people and integrating these insights into analysis of clinical trial data. For example, Placebell©™ uses predictive algorithms to mitigate the negative impact of the placebo response and increase the study power of clinical trials, resulting in increased success rates and decreased clinical trial timelines and cost."

About Cognivia

Cognivia (formerly Tools4Patient) began operation in 2014 after former colleagues of a big pharma company set out to tackle some of the most challenging issues that prevent drugs from reaching the marketplace. With the support of key opinion leaders of various disciplines, including renowned researchers at University of Sydney, Toulouse, INSERM and University of Liège, the company today offers a comprehensive set of solutions that tackle the overall clinical research value chain, from recruitment to data interpretation. Cognivia aims to accelerate patient access to new therapies to improve patients' lives by developing and commercializing methods and data analysis solutions focused on the unique patient characteristics that influence their response to treatment. The company's first technology is Placebell©™, which characterizes the placebo response of patients. Cognivia is financed by private investors and funds, including Sambrinvest and Innovation Fund. Learn more at https://cognivia.com/.

