CMS Industrial Technologies Announces Bill Donaldson as Chief Executive Officer

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Industrial Technologies LLC (CMS), a world-class manufacturer of industrial equipment and converting solutions, announced today the appointment of Bill Donaldson as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Donaldson, formerly of Michelman Inc., succeeds Kevin Norberg who will transition into an advisory role until his retirement at the end of 2022.

Michael Babb, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, which acquired CMS in 2015, said, "Customers' equipment requirements are consistently becoming more sophisticated which is why it's important to bring in additional industry talent to accentuate the existing CMS team. Bill not only fits the CMS culture but understands the customers' needs as well as what their challenges are and how to overcome them. We welcome Bill to CMS and also thank Kevin for his contributions to the company and assistance during the transition."

Bob Collins, a member of the CMS Board of Directors, added: "Bill has a well-documented track record of exceeding objectives, developing motivated teams, and providing growth in the industries he has served, including printing and packaging, broadcasting and commercial ventilation. His knowledge of strategic business planning, marketing, and product positioning as well as his in-depth understanding of design engineering, manufacturing, quality systems, sales and service make him a rare find and perfect fit for CMS."

Mr. Donaldson has 17 years of experience in the printing and packaging industry where he has held positions in field service, quality, design engineering, engineering management and sales. He has interfaced with and has key account relationships with personnel at the largest companies in the industry. While at Michelman Bill received their Global Collaboration award as well as the Household and Consumer Products Association Trade Organizations (Annual Volunteer Recognition Award).

About CMS Industrial Technologies

CMS Industrial Technologies, LLC is a world-class manufacturer of industrial equipment and converting solutions, providing custom-engineered machinery and unparalleled service to the largest manufacturers in the flexible and rigid packaging, paper consumables, offset, lithographic and flexographic printing, paperboards, film and foil converting Industries. For more information, visit https://www.cmsindtech.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE Osceola Capital Management, LLC