HYSTER-YALE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LIFTONE AS DEALER FOR THE ATLANTA MARKET

GREENVILLE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. Americas announced today that it has appointed LiftOne, a CTE company, with headquarters in Charlotte, NC, as the new Hyster® and Yale® dealer in Atlanta, Georgia, following LiftOne's acquisition of Briggs Equipment's operations in that territory on December 31, 2021. LiftOne is one of the largest material handling dealers in the U.S., with six locations in Georgia and 19 locations throughout its five-state service area.

"The Atlanta market is critically important to both Hyster and Yale," said Hyster-Yale Group President, Americas, Chuck Pascarelli. "We are delighted to have a dealer with LiftOne's proven record of success and commitment to excellence expand into the Atlanta market. We feel it further reinforces our position as an industry leader in independent distribution."

"What sets our dealership apart is our unwavering commitment to be a trusted partner to our customers, our team members and the communities we serve," said Mark Drummond, President of LiftOne. "Our award-winning service team of over 450 highly trained technicians are at the ready with industry-leading technology to service all brands of material handling equipment for our customers. LiftOne will continue to deliver consultative equipment solutions to help customers increase efficiency and productivity in their operations. We look forward to being a trusted partner to our new Atlanta customers and the communities in which they live and work. In the near term, our primary focus following the acquisition will be to make the transition seamless for all of our customers."

About Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names, and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offer a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications and employ approximately 7,800 people worldwide. For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com .

About LiftOne

LiftOne, a CTE company, is a full-service material handling dealership with 19 branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, LiftOne offers a wide range of Hyster® and Yale® lift trucks, from pallet jacks to 115,000-lb container handlers, specialty equipment like Rail King® Rail Car Movers, CombiLift® Multi-Directional Forklifts, Sellick® Rough Terrain Forklifts, and Ottawa® Trailer Spotters, as well as the related aftermarket services to keep products moving quickly, smoothly, and safely through the supply chain.

As a recipient of the Hyster Company's Dealer of Distinction, MHEDA's Most Valuable Partner and Ottawa Premier Partner awards, LiftOne has been recognized as achieving the highest standards for its customers and manufacturing partners. Learn more at liftone.net.

About CTE

Founded in 1926, CTE (Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company) is one of North Carolina's largest private companies. The family-owned company is under the third generation of leadership and has built its business based on the principles of trust, integrity and a desire to help its customers and employees succeed.

CTE serves the equipment needs of the Southeast by selling, renting and servicing construction and material handling equipment, truck engines and engineered and power generation systems. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. , and operates in North Carolina , South Carolina , Georgia , Tennessee and Alabama . The CTE family of brands includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, Carolina Cat Power Systems, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, Southern Vac, SITECH Horizon, Power Products & Solutions and BlueSkye Automation.

CTE was named as a 2021 U.S. Best Managed Company, a designation sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. Learn more at CTE1926.com

