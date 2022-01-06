Nuance Pharma acquires Sino Health to further strengthen its commercial capabilities and expand pipelines

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Pharma ("Nuance"or the "Company"), a specialty care focused biopharma with late late-stage clinical programs and existing commercial operations, today announced an agreement with Sino Health Pharmaceutical Limited ("Sino Health") , an affiliated company of Yinglian Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Limited, to fully acquire its 100-percent equity shares and its fully-owned subsidiaries Ying Lian Zhuhai and Ying Lian Germany.

The RMB multi-hundred million acquisition involves three commercial stage products and a pipeline product under New Drug Applications (NDAs) review by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Sino Health and its subsidiaries have a salesforce of over 100 people, among which 85% of them have prior experience working at multinational pharma companies. Collectively it represents a sales network covering over 3,500 hospitals (1,200 of them are key hospitals covered by its direct sales team) and 6,500 pharmacies in 29 provinces in China. Through the acquisition, Nuance expects to strengthen its presence in the emergency care and retail segments, while in the meantime enhancing its sales and distribution network, through synergies from the acquisition. Nuance aims to continue its provision of high-quality products and services to patients to fulfil unmet medical needs in China.

"This is another important milestone for Nuance in the implementation of our 'Dual Wheel' strategy. While bringing together global innovative assets, we continuously put our efforts in commercialization of products in high value therapeutic area's across China. The acquisition not only enriches our portfolio, through expansion into the emergency care, but also strengthens the sales network and supply chain capabilities and the Company's commercial footprint. The deal also materially improves our working capital and cash flow whilst generating multiple synergies on the commercialization of assets across China. Under the current market volatility, the transaction will ensure that Nuance is well-positioned for existing and future needs for commercialization," commented by Mark Gavin Lotter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuance. "

The year has seen significant progress in both building its commercial operations and presence in China as well as bolstering its presence in the respiratory and pain franchises through the licensing of a number of key assets, most notably, Ensifentrine from Verona and AeroFact from Aerogen Pharma.

Nuance was founded by Mark Gavin Lotter, a serial entrepreneur with successful track record in China. The management team composes of executives with substantial prior experiences in leading multinational pharma companies. In December 2020, Nuance completed Series D financing which amounted to US$181 million from its controlling shareholder CBC Group and other renowned investors such as RTW, GT Fund, Matrix Partners and HBM, etc.

About Nuance Pharma

Nuance is a Shanghai-headquartered specialty care focused specialty pharmaceutical company with the combination of commercial stage and innovative pipeline focusing on respiratory, pain management, emergency, maternal and pediatric areas. With the mission to address critical unmet medical needs in Greater China and Asia Pacific, Nuance has built a late clinical stage portfolio under development focusing on key therapeutic areas through global partnerships, while maintaining a self-sustainable commercial operation.

About Sino Health

Sino Health Pharmaceutical Limited was formerly the holding company of Yinglian Group. Its GSP qualified, fully owned subsidiary Ying Lian Zhuhai is responsible for the sales and distribution of drugs in China, while Ying Lian Germany manages supply chain and holds the MAH(Marketing Authorization Holder) for its main products. Sino Health has a mature sales network covering the whole nation, with more than 100 professional salespersons, most of which were from multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Media Contact：

Nuance: Mini Zhu, Investor Relations & Public Relations

Email: mini.zhu@nuancepharma.cn

Phone: +86 21 3203 5318

View original content:

SOURCE Nuance Pharma Limited