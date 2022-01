Ping Identity to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held virtually on January 13, 2022. The company's presentation will take place at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ping Logo

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity's investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

David Banks

investor@pingidentity.com

303-396-6200

Media Contact:

Kristin Miller

press@pingidentity.com

720-728-1033

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PING IDENTITY CORP.