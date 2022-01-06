Residential Hospitality Brand Mint House Welcomes Jonathan Wachter as Chief Revenue + Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the leading tech-enabled residential hospitality brand, announced that Jonathan Wachter has joined as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, reporting to the CEO, Jonathan will be responsible for optimizing all revenue generating activities within Mint House – including pricing, marketing, asset management and growth initiatives. Jonathan will also be responsible for directing firm-wide strategy development, resourcing and execution.

Jonathan Wachter, Chief Revenue + Strategy Officer, Mint House

"Jonathan is an extremely accomplished executive with an impressive track record at industry greats like JPMorgan, McKinsey and Blackstone," said Will Lucas, CEO + Founder of Mint House. "With a background in applied mathematics from Harvard, he brings deep analytical skills to our team as we continue to develop the best-in-class pricing model and further elevate Mint House's top-line for our building partners during our rapid growth this coming year."

Jonathan has a 20-year track record of driving transformational change in a range of finance, strategy, and operations roles. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Post-Trade Engineering at Citadel, where he oversaw growth and efficiency initiatives leveraging the firm's finance and operations platforms. Prior to Citadel, Jonathan was Managing Director, Head of Asset and Liability Management Strategy at JPMorgan Chase, where he previously held executive positions in treasury strategy, chief investment office strategy and corporate finance analytics. Before joining JPMorgan, Jonathan was a consultant in the financial services practice of McKinsey & Company. He began his career as a private equity analyst at The Blackstone Group. Jonathan earned his A.B. magna cum laude and MBA from Harvard University.

"Mint House is driving transformational change in the hospitality industry by providing guests with a delightful, frictionless experience that is purposefully built on smart spaces, thoughtful design and connected technology", said Wachter. "Mint House's accelerating success over the last several years speaks to the extraordinary work of Will and the entire Mint House team who have masterfully harnessed the megatrends that have painfully disrupted so many of their competitors. Mint House's revenues have quadrupled since 2020 and their customer satisfaction scores are through the roof. I'm thrilled to join this outstanding team as we work together to fundamentally change how the world lives, works and plays away from home, creating exceptional, long-term value for our guests, employees, partners and communities."

"The fact that Mint House is now able to attract talent such as Jonathan Wachter and recently appointed CFO Samantha Greenberg validates the great business that Will Lucas and team are building even more so than impressive accolades such as their flagship property, Mint House at 70 Pine - New York, being named "Best Hotel in the U.S." by TripAdvisor," said Todd E. Benson, Managing Partner of Herington LLC and Mint House board member.

Today, Mint House has more than 25 artfully designed, tech-first properties in more than 15 major U.S. cities including New York, Miami, Austin, Denver and Nashville. Recent and upcoming openings include New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle and Dallas.

About Mint House

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of hospitality that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more, visit minthouse.com and @staymint .

