Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, January 24, 2022. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday January 25, 2022 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and President, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 44181. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 30, 2022. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

View original content:

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.