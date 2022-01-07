Built In Honors Dashlane in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Dashlane Earns a Spot on Built In's 100 Best Midsize Companies To Work For in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Dashlane was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Dashlane earned a place on the list of 100 Best Midsize Companies To Work For In New York City. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"Dashlane strives to show our people that we value their ideas and contributions, and will continue to empower employees to be the best versions of themselves as both collaborators and humans," says Mafalda Garcês, Country Leader and People Director, Dashlane. "We're honored to be in the company of the other leaders on this list. Fostering a positive culture and providing quality benefits are so important in today's remote and hybrid workforce. If they haven't already, companies need to recognize the need for celebrating employees and implement ideas to allow them to stay connected in order to create and innovate."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT DASHLANE

Dashlane is a web and mobile app that simplifies password management for people and businesses. We empower organizations to protect company and employee data, while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

