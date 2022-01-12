AUDACIOUS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH GOLDEN TRIANGLE HEALTH

Agreement marks the first commercial shipment of CBD hemp seeds to Asia by a North American company and kicks off AUDACIOUS' revenue generating initiatives in the region.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AUDACIOUS CEO Terry Booth is proud to announce that AUDACIOUS has entered into a definitive agreement with Golden Triangle Health (GTH) on a strategic partnership that marks the company's first foray into the Asian market. GTH is a majority owned subsidiary of Thai public company NRF instant PCL with a market capitalization of C$440 million.

Ultimately, the partners intend to supply major CPG companies with B2B white label and branded products. In the meantime, the two companies are working towards completing the transaction and setting in motion a broader commercial program to expand throughout Asia and beyond.

"We continue to execute and deliver growth, as will be materially shown by this agreement," said Booth. "Through the distribution channels that GTH and their parent company bring, we anticipate being able to rapidly expand in this very promising market with a broad portfolio of products. The market in Thailand is anticipated to take off in the coming year, while other countries in the region are considering various degrees of legalization as well. Through our early mover advantage and our partner's deep connections, AUDACIOUS is positioned very well to pursue rapid expansion in this region with enormous potential."

Tom Kruesopon, a co-founder of GTH, added, "The partnership with AUDACIOUS further strengthens our operational capabilities in the cannabis space, adding very valuable equity to our brand positioning. We have many opportunities and are leveraging our network of international distribution contacts to execute rapidly and build the leader in the Asia-Pacific cannabis market."

AUDACIOUS has sold a first shipment of CBD hemp seeds to GTH, which helps it expand its product portfolio. The hemp seeds will be cultivated and used for food products as well as CBD isolate extraction.

Max Weinberg, Director of International Regulatory Affairs for AUDACIOUS, stated, "We are proud of being the first North American firm to ship seeds for CBD production to Asia, marking a milestone that kicks off our revenue generating initiatives in the region. We anticipate engaging in more such transactions in the near future."

About AUDACIOUS

Led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and a seasoned and accomplished management team with proven industry track records, AUDACIOUS is an emerging global MSO based on a difficult to imitate strategy. Secure access to low-cost but high-quality cannabis will enable AUDACIOUS to fuel expansion of its footprint across the United States and abroad. Award winning brands and cultivars create strong resonance with the end consumer, thereby driving growth in each market and as AUDACIOUS expands its footprint. AUDACIOUS brands include Tsunami, Provisions, Loos, Wreck Relief, and Mr. Natural.

AUDACIOUS's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

