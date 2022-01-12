NATURAL GROCERS® INTRODUCES '21 DAYS TO A HEALTHIER YOU' - A NEW SERIES TO EMPOWER VIBRANT HEALTH Participants will join three free classes and seven-day challenges from January 24 - February 13

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its comprehensive free Nutrition Education program including in-store Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), Natural Grocers® is expanding its community programming with the launch of its first-ever 21 Days to a Healthier You series, available in-person and virtually from January 24 – February 13, 2022. The three-week class series, each with an accompanying seven-day challenge, is a free program developed by the company's Nutrition Education experts. Based on Natural Grocers' nutrition philosophy, it focuses on the basics of wellness such as cleaning up your diet, achieving healthy blood sugar balance, and detoxifying the healthy way, all designed to empower more vibrant health in just 21 days.

Customers who attend the in-person or livei virtual series led by Nutritional Health Coaches (NHC) will receive a $5 coupon per class and a customized coupon bookii for Natural Grocers Brand products selected to support participants in accomplishing each challengeiii.

Be Empowered Toward More Vibrant and Optimal Health in 21 Days

Whether it's energy levels, mental clarity, healthy body composition, a positive mood, digestive or skin health, the 21 Days to a Healthier You series helps customers achieve their goals and form healthy habits that last a lifetime. It is recommend that classes be taken as a complete three-step series including challenges that help participants turn what they have learned into action, as follows:

Step 1 – Eat for Health and Vitality

Challenge: Eat to the Healthy Meal Wheel

January 24 – 30

Eating for health and vitality is the first step to achieving optimal wellness. Nutritional Health Coaches will unpack what healthy eating really means and provide insights into the foundational principles of building balanced and delicious meals. Discover how to read food labels, the foundational supplements that complement a healthy diet, and the importance of stress management and being active.

Put it into practice : Using the Natural Grocers Healthy Meal Wheel as a guide, create balanced meals to help maximize energy, minimize cravings, & propel you towards more vibrant & optimal health.

Step 2 – Kick Sugar Cravings

Challenge: Avoid Added Sugars

January 31 – February 6

Blood sugar levels throughout the day and over time have a major impact on health. Fortunately, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels can be easily achieved through diet, lifestyle, and supplements. Learn the many ways that blood sugar impacts health and take the steps necessary to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Put it into practice: Remove added sugars from the diet to support increased energy, a positive mood, better sleep, and to help kiss cravings goodbye.

Step 3 – Detoxify Your Life

Challenge: Detoxify Your Home & Body

February 7 – February 13

The planet is polluted – made up of some 80,000 chemicals, most of which did not exist 70 years ago. While there is no way to completely escape these chemicals, there are two options that help mitigate their impact. One: reduce exposure. Two: enhance the bodies' ability to detoxify them. Discover the benefits of daily detoxification and how simple changes can make a big difference.

Put it into practice: To start reducing toxic burden, replace chemical-ladened house household and body care products with ones that are clean, transparent, and sustainable.

Join Us In-Person or Virtually

So that Natural Grocers community members can participate no matter their local COVID-19 restrictions or NHC availability, three options are being offered. Check class availability, and sign up at www.naturalgrocers.com/21-days

See You There : Join live in-store classes led by local NHCs

Virtual, In Real-Time : Sign up for live virtual classes with NHCs

Nationwide Virtual Premiere: A weekly nationwide recording of each class will be taught by an NHC Pro or Expert. The virtual classes will be hosted on Natural Grocers' website and premiere each Wednesday, starting on January 26 , at 6 pm MT .

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

i Customers attending a live in-person or virtual class are eligible for the $5 coupon- watching virtual recordings does not qualify for this offer . ii Valid from January 24 – February 28, 2022. One coupon per household, while supplies last. No cash value. No minimum purchase. Coupon holder is responsible for any applicable sales tax. Single use coupon. Limit one item per coupon. No photocopies or duplications accepted. Offer good only at participating Natural Grocers locations. In-store only, original coupon must be surrendered upon redemption. Coupon void where prohibited by law. iii Customers who attend in person classes will receive their coupons at the end of class, and those joining virtual live classes will pick them up during their next shopping trip.

