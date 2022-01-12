Solana Derivatives Platform Zeta Markets to Go Live on Solana Mainnet

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Markets ("Zeta" or "the Platform"), a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives exchange offering features found in traditional finance, today announced that it will go live on the Solana Mainnet at 9 am EST on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Zeta offers a list of features traditionally found on institutional-grade centralized exchanges including undercollateralized trading, portfolio cross-margining, sub-second mark-to-market updates, and instant settlement – among others. The Platform's order book and matching engine are powered by Serum, a decentralized exchange and platform that provides the underlying liquidity infrastructure for protocols built on Solana, and has a pricing oracle on the Pyth Network, a next-generation oracle platform designed to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.

Tristan Frizza, Core Contributor to Zeta Markets, commented on the news, "We're excited to bring institutional-grade crypto derivatives trading to the masses. By launching on the Solana Mainnet, institutional investors now have access to traditional financial tools, like undercollateralized trading and portfolio cross-margining, in a familiar but decentralized manner. We are thankful for the support we have received from the Zeta community during our testing phase and are looking forward to working alongside them to continue building out Zeta's offerings."

Additionally, Zeta has secured strategic partnerships with LedgerPrime and Pattern Research , leading derivatives market-makers in the cryptocurrency space, ensuring day one liquidity for all trades executed on the Platform. Liquidity is an integral part of ensuring exchanges can operate effectively and provide predictability to prices, which is going to prove particularly important as DeFi structured products take off on Solana.

Shiliang Tang, Chief Investment Officer of LedgerPrime, added, "The launch of Zeta Markets on Mainnet is a major step forward not only for us, but for the crypto derivative ecosystem. As the crypto trading landscape matures, investors will need sophisticated derivatives products to properly manage their portfolios and will seek out platforms that operate in a familiar manner in order to get comfortable with the concept of DeFi. Zeta's open-source nature allows developers to leverage the platform's native code to enhance their own projects, further facilitating development, growth and innovation on the Solana blockchain."

Zeta provides a critical layer of DeFi infrastructure giving developers the resources needed to create successful crypto derivatives products, benefiting the entire DeFi ecosystem. Recently, the Platform launched Zeta FuZe , an open-source code repository that allows anyone to integrate a Solana-based protocol into the Zeta Markets platform, which includes code that is integral to building a DeFi Options Vault from scratch.

To use the Zeta Markets platform when it goes live on the Solana Mainnet at 9 am EST on Monday, January 17, 2022, please visit: https://zeta.markets/

Zeta Markets is a decentralized platform built on Solana that facilitates liquid, non-custodial, and under-collateralized derivatives trading. Zeta brings together the best and brightest in the community, with contributors that have operated at the cutting-edge of derivatives markets and the technology industry for years. All this expertise is leveraged to create a sleek and intuitive front-end experience that aims to cater to all levels of trading background. With the recent boom in on-chain derivatives DeFi exchanges, Zeta is perfectly poised to ride the wave of demand for its futures and options offerings.

