New program honors industry leaders in the United States and around the world to focus on trust and bridge building in an era of polarization

Coeuraj USA announces Global Courage Fellowship New program honors industry leaders in the United States and around the world to focus on trust and bridge building in an era of polarization

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing Navigating Trust in US Society , a data-driven report in late 2021, Coeuraj USA is proud to announce the inaugural class of Global Courage Fellows.

New program honors industry leaders in the United States and around the world to focus on trust and bridge building in an era of polarization

The theme for the first cohort is Bridging Divides: Building Trust in an Increasingly Polarized World. Candidates were selected for their experiences as leaders who build bridges and increase trust within and across sectors, communities, and cultures to benefit others. Examples include: creating unlikely partnerships, developing programs that bring together diverse voices, and inventing tools that generate meaningful connections.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome our inaugural class of Global Courage Fellows. These talented individuals from a wide variety of industries were selected for their impressive professional accomplishments and personal qualities," said Dane Erickson, Executive Director of Coeuraj USA. "In an era of deep political polarization, the world needs people of deep courage who are building bridges to solve some of our most challenging problems. We are excited to have this group join the mission of our company and help us all transcend traditional geographical, ideological, and social divides."

The Global Courage Fellowship is a highly selective one-year, part-time interdisciplinary program for leaders across society. Throughout 2022, Coeuraj's fellows will design and complete projects of their own choosing related to their work, all tied back to the larger theme of trust and bridge building.

The following is a list of the inaugural class of fellows. For more information, visit: https://www.coeuraj.com/fellowship

Brent Donnelly -- President of Spectra Markets . Experienced currency, equity, and futures trader and the author of two books on trading: Alpha Trader (2021) and The Art of Currency Trading (2019). ( New York City , NY) -- President of. Experienced currency, equity, and futures trader and the author of two books on trading:(2021) and(2019). (, NY)

Deborah Ahenkorah Osei-Agyekum -- Social entrepreneur and literacy advocate. Founder of African Bureau Stories , a publishing and multimedia social enterprise. ( Accra, Ghana ) -- Social entrepreneur and literacy advocate. Founder of, a publishing and multimedia social enterprise. (

Gordon LaForge -- International affairs writer and lecturer focused on global cooperation and government reform in fragile states ( New York City , NY) -- International affairs writer and lecturer focused on global cooperation and government reform in fragile states (, NY)

Jose Mallabo -- Communications and marketing expert. Currently SVP and CMO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia. Former CMO/CRO of Morehouse College and leader at eBay and LinkedIn. ( Atlanta, GA ) -- Communications and marketing expert. Currently SVP and CMO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia. Former CMO/CRO ofand leader at eBay and LinkedIn. (

Kenice Mobley -- Comedy writer and producer. Standup comedian and filmmaker. Find her website here . ( New York City , NY) -- Comedy writer and producer. Standup comedian and filmmaker. Find her website. (, NY)

Lindile Ntuli -- Mining expert at Rio Tinto. Focuses on strategic community engagement, communications, and government relations. (Richards Bay, South Africa ) -- Mining expert at Rio Tinto. Focuses on strategic community engagement, communications, and government relations. (Richards Bay,

Makiko Hirata -- An international pianist with ten released albums, and a researcher promoting the power of music to heal and unite. Interested in the nexus of music, individual and social wellness, and climate change mitigation. Her website . ( Los Angeles, CA ) -- An international pianist with ten released albums, and a researcher promoting the power of music to heal and unite. Interested in the nexus of music, individual and social wellness, and climate change mitigation. Her. (

Megan Carroll -- Experienced humans rights advocate with expertise in international cooperation, political affairs, peacekeeping, and policy. ( New York City , NY) -- Experienced humans rights advocate with expertise in international cooperation, political affairs, peacekeeping, and policy. (, NY)

Mohamed Soltan -- Egyptian-American human rights policy expert. He was shot and imprisoned in Egypt for his democracy promotion work. Founder of The Freedom Initiative . ( Washington, DC ) -- Egyptian-American human rights policy expert. He was shot and imprisoned infor his democracy promotion work. Founder of. (

Mona Sloane -- Sociologist at New York University working on inequality and ethics in AI design and policy. ( New York City ) -- Sociologist atworking on inequality and ethics in AI design and policy. (

Neil Britto -- Advisor, researcher, and teacher on cross-sector collaboration. Co-founder of The Intersector Project at the Aspen Institute. ( New York City / Washington, DC ) -- Advisor, researcher, and teacher on cross-sector collaboration. Co-founder ofat the Aspen Institute. (

Wendy Feliz -- Director of the Center for Inclusion and Belonging at the American Immigration Council where she develops and socializes behavioral research, public communications campaigns, and community-based interventions. ( Washington, DC ) -- Director of the Center for Inclusion and Belonging at the American Immigration Council where she develops and socializes behavioral research, public communications campaigns, and community-based interventions. (

About Coeuraj

Coeuraj is a transformation practice with operations across North America and clients and partners worldwide. Coeuraj exists to build a more inclusive, collaborative, and sustainable world. Our work helps people and organizations address change by finding the solutions they hold within themselves.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coeuraj