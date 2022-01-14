<span class="legendSpanClass">It will be the first of its line for the veteran-supporting cannabusiness known for its Delta-8 and hemp Delta-9 offerings.</span>

Hometown Hero CBD Announces Product With CBDA and CBGA Is Underway

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD, announces today that it is developing an edible with CBDA and CBGA as its primary cannabinoids. The company is no stranger when it comes to innovating with new products. Recently, Hometown Hero CBD launched its Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies, the first product of its kind in the consumable hemp market. As with all of its products, Hometown Hero CBD plans to donate a portion of proceeds from its CBDA and CBGA edibles to nonprofit organizations that help veterans in need.

CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) is the "mother cannabinoid" of popular compounds such as CBD and THC. CBGA converts to other precursor compounds, one of which is CBDA (cannabidiolic acid). When a cannabis plant is exposed to enough heat and sunlight, CBDA converts to CBD. The company hopes to provide customers with more options for hemp-derived products.

"We're very excited to announce this upcoming CBDA and CBGA product," said Lewis Hamer, Vice President of Hometown Hero CBD. "It's unlike anything the hemp industry has ever released, and we know that it's going to make waves."

Since its founding in 2015, Hometown Hero CBD has donated a portion of proceeds from every product sold to veteran-supporting nonprofits. These organizations include:

Disabled American Veterans

Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars

Soldiers' Angels

Operation Finally Home

For those curious, Hometown Hero CBD offers free samples of its Delta-8 THC and hemp-derived Delta-9 THC products for first-time customers 21 and older.

To learn more about Hometown Hero CBD, its array of hemp-derived legal cannabis products, and the company's efforts to support U.S. veterans, please visit HometownHeroCBD.com.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBD products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com, email us at PR@hometownhero.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter at @HometownHeroATX and Instagram at @HometownHeroATX.

