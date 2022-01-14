Leading publisher with audience across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Myanmar to bolster scaled content and media capabilities

Stagwell Adds Coconuts Media, Leading Asia-Pacific Publisher and Media Platform, to Fast-Growing Global Affiliate Network Leading publisher with audience across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Myanmar to bolster scaled content and media capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced the next step in its expansion into Asia-Pacific via an affiliate partnership with Coconuts Media, the leading alternative online publisher reaching an audience of millions across Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bali, and Yangon. The partnership meaningfully expands Stagwell's media investment in the region and adds a key partner with scaled content, production, and distribution capabilities to support global clients.

Via the partnership, Stagwell and Coconuts will collaborate to offer clients a competitive mix of traditional and digital media services, advice on region-specific consumer trends including the high growth in social commerce sales in APAC, and scaled media placement and distribution opportunities informed by first-party data across the Coconuts Media network. Additionally, Stagwell's agencies in the region – including Assembly, Allison+Partners, 72andSunny, Forsman & Bodenfors, Ink, and more -- will partner with Coconuts' in-house marketing agency, Grove, in collaborative pitches and marketing campaigns.

Coconuts Media's publications include Coconuts, serving fresh and juicy news from eight cities in Asia; BK Magazine, Bangkok's leading source for the best places to eat and hang out; and Soimilk, a daily dose of lifestyle news for Thailand's digital-savvy youth. Grove, Coconuts Media's in-house creative studio, ideates and manages campaigns for brands, while Coconuts TV produces documentary and unscripted programs for the likes of Netflix, Discovery, and MTV.

"With the opening of Stagwell's first-ever APAC headquarters in Singapore and our agencies' continued success in the region, we're investing heavily in Asia-Pacific as part of our global expansion this year," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We're eager to collaborate with Byron and the Coconuts Media team to offer our leading mix of digital and media services to strengthen the APAC offering for our clients."

"With our publishing roots as a foundation, we are growing our creative and media buying services and the business of serving clients as a modern creative agency," said Coconuts Media Founder and CEO Byron Perry. "Partnering with a challenger marketing network like Stagwell makes total sense as we work with larger, more complex global clients."

The affiliate partnership with Coconuts Media is the latest step in Stagwell's ambitious global expansion strategy, which has seen the Company add over 40 affiliates in locations across MENA, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. In January 2022, Stagwell also launched a corporate headquarters in Singapore to accelerate business development opportunities across APAC and support regional client partners, led by Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Randy Duax.

"Coconuts is changing the game when it comes to scaled content and premium media partnerships across APAC," added Duax. "With the growth of their in-house creative agency and recent media acquisitions, they are a powerful partner as Stagwell rolls up its sleeves to help brands transform their marketing in the region."

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Coconuts Media

Coconuts Media is Asia's leading alternative media company.

Our mission is to inform and entertain our audience by telling true stories that matter across our portfolio of publications:

Coconuts, fresh and juicy news on what's happening Bangkok , Manila , Singapore , Hong Kong , Kuala Lumpur , Jakarta , Bali , Yangon , and beyond

BK Magazine, Bangkok's leading source for the best places to eat and hang out

Soimilk, a daily dose of lifestyle news for Thailand's digital-savvy youth

Coconuts TV, our video brand, produces documentary programs on weird and wondrous stories from Asia for broadcast TV and streaming platforms. Grove, our in-house brand studio, ideates and manages creative campaigns for leading international brands that run on Coconuts brands and beyond.

Each month we reach an audience of millions across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong through digital, print, audio, and video.

We are passionate about journalism, the media industry, and telling the untold stories of our region. Learn more at www.coconuts.co

Contact:

Beth Sidhu

Beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

202-423-4414

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.