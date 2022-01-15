Albuquerque School Choice Fair to Highlight Education Options, Offer Free Family Fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers and staff from free public charter schools, cyber academies, private schools, and college prep schools, and more will gather at the Albuquerque School Choice Fair on Saturday, Jan. 22.

New Mexico's flagship School Choice Week celebration, which has taken the form of a student showcase in past years, will be a school fair this year — offering hundreds of local families the opportunity to get a headstart on school searches for the 2022-2023 school year.

The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is free and open to all families in the community. It will feature more than two dozen school booths, enabling families to meet school staff and ask questions about enrollment in person. The family-friendly event will also include entertainment for children, including a DJ, photo booth, face painting, snacks, and balloon art.

The Albuquerque School Choice Fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. As part of the celebration, Jan. 22 will be "School Fair Saturday," and will feature large school fairs in more than a dozen U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Albuquerque event.

"Come join us Saturday, Jan. 22 for our School Choice Fair," said Angela Lopez, field director at Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. "It's a perfect place to learn about the unique and diverse public and private schools within our state. Come celebrate your ability to choose a school for your student!"

This event is planned by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, which has the mission of increasing student academic achievement by serving charter schools and advocating for charter school quality, growth, and autonomy. The organization will also host a virtual charter school excellence awards ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Conference Center is located at 2nd Civic Plaza NW. The school fair is located in Ballroom C.

For Spanish media inquiries, contact Jordan Franco at jordan@pcsnm.org or (505) 681-3536.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

