Media tech company MediaKind selects SirionLabs to transform its contract management processes

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SirionLabs, a provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today a new business engagement with MediaKind , a global change leader in media technology and services. SirionOne – SirionLabs' end-to-end smarter contracting platform – has been selected by MediaKind to transform its contract management strategy.

MediaKind's evaluation team measured SirionLabs on both risk management and compliance Management solutions, identifying several key elements of the SirionLabs platform that ultimately exceeded their requirements. SirionLabs will enable MediaKind to automate, optimize and simplify its contracting processes through a single, AI-enabled platform. MediaKind will benefit from shorter contracting cycle times, reduced manual/email-based reviews & approvals, and a central repository that provides easy access to all its legacy and on-going contracts and capabilities to search and report on the same.

"Across the board, our selection team felt SirionLabs was the superior choice based on our needs and SirionLabs' platform feature set, implementation and service records. Another plus point was the platform's intuitive user interface," said Yan Farah-Lajoie, Head of Sourcing and Procurement at MediaKind.

SirionLabs was unanimously selected from amongst eight suppliers, following a three-month evaluation process based upon 200 business requirements. A key feature noted by MediaKind was ease of user adoption. Additionally, SirionLabs' MS Office plugins – which allow users to maintain current workflows and seamlessly integrate their existing documents into the SirionOne platform – have been widely embraced by the MediaKind team.

Fluxym, a trusted Source-to-Pay advisory partner, recommended SirionLabs as the best technology provider to meet MediaKind's contract management needs. In collaboration with SirionLabs, MediaKind will be able to enhance the current contract repository capabilities by transforming contract data into actionable objects through AI-led capture and analysis of contract metadata covering obligations, milestones, deliverables, etc. The implemented solution hence contributes, through operational excellence and seamless interaction with suppliers, to MediaKind's competitive advantage.

"Innovation without purpose is of little value to the customer," said Rajeev Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at SirionLabs. "Designing a solution that enables companies to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to evaluate their suppliers and work collaboratively with them in a way that positively affects a company's bottom line is what our solution thrives on. SirionLabs is proud to support MediaKind's contract management journey, helping drive digital transformation and providing enhanced business outcomes, savings and efficiencies."

"As MediaKind is the innovation leader in media technology, the fit with the most advanced CLM solution is obvious. Along with SirionLabs, the leader in contract management, we are looking to help MediaKind gain greater visibility and optimum supplier performance. On top of this, the complementarity with Fluxym providing advisory and implementation expertise to get the maximum of the solution is the recipe for fast ROI," said Thierry Jaffry, Senior Vice President, Americas at Fluxym.

SirionLabs' SirionOne platform allows customers to digitize and streamline all phases of the contract lifecycle for sales, procurement, finance, legal, and all other enterprise functions on an integrated, AI-powered platform. The solution creates a single source of truth and connects teams through real-time contract intelligence enabling unprecedented collaboration across the contracting lifecycle. Specifically, the vendor / supplier management module helps companies plug spend leakage and work on strategic supplier engagements while focusing on improving and tracking supplier performance throughout the contract lifecycle.

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

About Fluxym

With 19 years of specific Source to Pay (S2P) experience and more than 400 successful projects, Fluxym has become a world leader in procurement transformation. Fluxym offers Advisory Services on any S2P transformation project, as well as integration services. Fluxym is also a value-added reseller of the best Source-to-Contract (S2C), Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Travel & Expense solutions on the market. Fluxym is based in Paris, Montreal, Toronto, New York and Singapore. Learn more at https://www.fluxym.com/.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world's leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs' easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 200 of the world's most successful organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com .

