SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2021 distributions to holders of the Company's preferred stock.

Security
Description

CUSIP

Ticker
Symbol

Record
 Date

Payable
 Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Total Section
199A
Dividends









Series E Preferred

867892606

SHO/PR E

3/31/2021

4/15/2021

0.434375

0.434375

0.434375

Series E Preferred

867892606

SHO/PR E

6/11/2021

6/11/2021

0.337847

0.337847

0.337847









Series F Preferred

867892705

SHO/PR F

3/31/2021

4/15/2021

0.403125

0.403125

0.403125

Series F Preferred

867892705

SHO/PR F

6/30/2021

7/15/2021

0.403125

0.403125

0.403125

Series F Preferred

867892705

SHO/PR F

8/12/2021

8/12/2021

0.183646

0.183646

0.183646









Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

6/30/2021

7/15/2021

0.157378

0.157378

0.157378

Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

9/30/2021

10/15/2021

0.382813

0.382813

0.382813

Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

0.382813

0.382813

0.382813









Series I Preferred

867892887

SHO/PR I

9/30/2021

10/15/2021

0.296875

0.296875

0.296875

Series I Preferred

867892887

SHO/PR I

12/31/2021

1/18/2022

0.356250

0.356250

0.356250

For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee.  For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information

Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes
Senior Vice President & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

