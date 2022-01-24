BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION APPOINTS LATIA DUNCOMBE AS ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has appointed Latia Duncombe as Acting Director General, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. (PRNewswire)

In August 2021 Latia Duncombe was recruited as Deputy Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. ADG Duncombe is a seasoned Bahamian business professional, bringing over 25 years of cross-industry experience in sales and marketing, public relations, finance and business analysis. Her positions and responsibilities range across local and international destinations throughout the Caribbean, including The Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos Islands.

"Latia Duncombe is a distinguished executive in marketing and sales, and we are confident she will bring invaluable oversight while further propelling The Bahamas as a leading destination," said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "ADG Duncombe will help me lead in the execution of our robust strategic growth plans for tourism and investments, as outlined in our Blueprint for Change."

The Bahamas continues to be acknowledged and lauded as one of the very best destinations in the world, landing on annual award and hot lists of consumer and trade publications and organizations. Most notably, The New York Times and Travel + Leisure have recently recognized The Bahamas as a top place to go in 2022. At the hands of ADG Duncombe and in cooperation with the deeply experienced executives at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, it is expected that these accolades will only increase.

"I am honoured to represent the people of The Bahamas in continuing to drive a healthy tourism economy in our great island nation," said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "These recent years have been challenging as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but we look toward a more prosperous future with many accomplishments to celebrate in the months and years ahead."

ADG Duncombe was employed as a Senior Executive and the Head of Sales & Marketing for Rubis Bahamas and Rubis Turks & Caicos Limited before serving as Deputy Director General for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

ADG Duncombe holds an MBA with Merit from the University of Liverpool, an Associates of Arts in Accounting with Distinction from the Bahamas Baptist Community College and is an Affiliate of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). She is equally committed to charitable and community work, serving as a REACH (Resources and Education for Autism Relates Challenges) board member. She is also a former Miss World Bahamas, youth parliamentarian and Red Cross volunteer.

Hailing from the island of Abaco, ADG Duncombe is married to Othniel Duncombe and has two energetic sons, Tré and Zion.

