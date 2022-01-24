Bantam Vape to Exhibit at Tobacco Plus Expo 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC is excited to announce its participation in this year's Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE). The three-day, business-to-business tobacco, alternative and vapor trade show will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 26-28. Bantam will be located in booth No. 9072.

Bantam will showcase its diverse lineup of flavor-filled e-liquids including its range of tobacco, menthol and other sophisticated flavors.

"Bantam is excited to continue its tradition of participating as an exhibitor at the Tobacco Plus Expo. TPE provides us with the opportunity to connect with our valued customers, highlight our products and form new business relationships, all in one place," said Rich Zagari, Bantam's senior sales and enablement lead. "We look forward to networking with other established leaders in the vaping category and sharing updates during these exciting times in our industry."

Bantam's flavors are backed by science, manufactured in certified clean rooms at an ISO 9001 operation, and undergo rigid testing and analysis, resulting in smooth, great tasting e-liquids desired by adult nicotine consumers seeking an alternative to combustible cigarettes.

Bantam's e-liquids containing tobacco-derived nicotine were included in the brand's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) and remain under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information on Bantam and its participation in TPE, click here.

For information on how to stock Bantam products, contact info@bantamvape.com.

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to market the best possible flavors backed by science. Recognized by Vaping360 as one of the best nicotine salts on the market, Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by flavorists and chemists with decades of combined experience. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

