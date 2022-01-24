Cambria Hotels Continues Expansion With New Hotels From Florida To California Upscale Brand Adds Eight Category Defining Properties in 2021 while Breaking Ground on Six Hotels in Major United States Markets

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to accelerate the brand's expansion around the country by debuting eight hotels coast to coast in 2021 and breaking ground on six more new construction properties. Marking one of the strongest years of growth for the brand, which is designed for modern travelers with a distinct local experience, the following hotels opened last year:

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In) (PRNewswire)

"We're elated to bring the fast-growing Cambria Hotels brand to more top destinations, including new markets, like Calabasas and Napa Valley, California, and Fort Lauderdale, while also continuing to grow in top urban markets, like Nashville, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Louisville, Kentucky," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With travelers craving an escape, and a bit of fun, whether close to home or miles away on the opposite coast, we're delighted to offer hotels in the prime locations they desire, along with upscale amenities and little luxuries that make for an unforgettable experience. As we begin a new year, we look forward to bringing Cambria's brand-defining hallmarks to even more of guests' favorite places to visit, so they can stay at their best when on the road and immerse themselves in the culture of the destination."

In addition to the eight hotels that opened last year, Cambria broke ground on six properties in Downtown Austin, Texas; Columbia, South Carolina; Nashville West End, Tennessee; New York City Times Square and Niagara Falls, New York; as well as Orlando, Florida. There are more category defining hotels to come soon in locations like Austin Airport, TX, Sommerville, MA, and Historic Downtown Savannah, GA.

"Despite this challenging environment, we're pleased that the Cambria brand broke ground on six hotels in top-tier locations last year, including four in the fourth quarter alone," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria's continued growth is a testament to the brand's strong performance and the traction we've gained within the capital markets and lending community evidenced by the availability of both equity and debt our developers were able to secure for all these great projects. As we turn the page to 2022, we're excited to build on this growth by offering more development opportunities, whether new construction or adaptive reuse, in top leisure destinations and our new prototype developed specifically for secondary markets."

Cambria Hotels feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation including rooftop bars and outdoor patios with firepits.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with almost 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.