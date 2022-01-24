Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending December 31, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $6.015 million or $2.67 per share, record income for the Company, and an increase of $1.9 million or 45.7% compared to December 31, 2020 at $4.127 million or $1.83 per share. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.257 million or $0.56 per share, a decrease of $1.0 million or 44.3% compared to the third quarter net income of $2.257 million or $1.00 per share. Year over year fourth quarter net income decreased $310 thousand or 19.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)
(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)(PRNewswire)

The fourth quarter was highlighted by $43.7 million in core loan growth, which bolstered the earning asset base for future earnings.  The loan growth did require a provision contribution to the loan loss reserve of $426 thousand for the quarter, an increase of $672 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2021.  Earnings for the fourth quarter were also impacted by the volume of PPP loan forgiveness when compared to the third quarter.   Principal forgiveness for the fourth quarter was $4.6 million with $255 thousand in realized interest and fee income compared to principal forgiveness of $13.8 million and $698 thousand of interest and fee income in the third quarter.  The additional provision expense and PPP income reduction accounted for most of the quarter over quarter variance.

While 2021 posed many challenges brought on by the continued impacts of COVID-19 to the economy and overall business activity in the banking sector, the company continued to grow customers and serve the banking needs of the markets we serve.  For the year, the company posted record earnings, record dollar growth in deposits and record dollar growth in core loans balances while maintaining strong credit quality metrics.

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continue to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 3Q21

  • Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $24.56 per share at December 31, 2021 from $24.09 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Cash balances decreased on a linked quarter basis by 34.5% or $14.3 million. Deposit growth in the fourth quarter totaled $38 million. The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $19.8 million in security investments and grow loan balances during the fourth quarter.
  • The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 55.8% of total funding at the bank level as of December 31, 2021.
  • Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $39.6 million or 6.5% as of December 31, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $4.6 million for the quarter resulted in core loan growth of $43.7 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Overall deposits grew $38 million, or 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $18.2 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $19.8 million. The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low-cost money market deposits totaling $14.6 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 6 bps to 0.35%.
  • The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 12 basis points to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Based on loan growth and current economic metrics used in the calculation, the reserve to total loans ratio was 1.09% at December 31, 2021, down .01% from 1.10% as of September 30, 2021.

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 4Q20

  • Tangible book value per share of $24.56 at December 31, 2021 increased by $1.78 or 7.8% from $22.78 at December 31, 2020.
  • Year-over-year net loan growth was $52.3 million or 9.5%, which includes a decrease of $36.8 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $86.6 million or 17% year-over-year.
  • Deposits grew $137 million or 22.9% on a year-over-year basis compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020, core deposits increased $147.2 million or 25% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $74.9 million and low interest cost money market $41.2 million, savings deposits $12.8 million and NOW accounts $5.4 million. As of December 31, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $246 thousand from the prior year at $10.2 million.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.21%, down from 0.41% at December 31, 2020. This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
  • Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through December 31, 2021 totaled $3.079 million (excludes $93 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), a decrease of $174 thousand compared to $3.253 million through December 31, 2020. Loan recoveries through December 31, 2021 of $540 thousand related to the isolated charge-off positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.
  • Non-interest income year-to-date as of December 31, 2021 decreased by $1.5 million or 18% compared to December 31, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $824 thousand, along with the security sale gains decrease of $553 thousand, account for the majority of the decrease year-over-year.
  • Non-interest expense as of December 31, 2021 increased by $723 thousand compared to December 31, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (19% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.9% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 21, 2022 for shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022 and payable on February 11, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-305

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)
















December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,




2021


2021


2021


2021


2020




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Audited













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$

41,308

$

55,559

$

49,830

$

43,425

$

28,785


Total cash and cash equivalents


41,308


55,559


49,830


43,425


28,785













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


144,019


130,431


86,343


61,086


72,439

Equity securities, at cost


338


338


338


462


462













Loans


610,326


570,727


569,877


585,811


558,967

Less allowance for loan loss


6,500


6,071


5,812


8,948


7,480


Loans, net


603,826


564,655


564,065


576,864


551,486













Loans held for sale


6,428


7,963


8,008


10,717


12,626

Premises and equipment, net


6,771


6,858


7,025


6,529


6,400

Right-of-use assets


2,301


2,417


2,533


2,557


2,667

Accrued interest receivable


1,971


1,738


1,746


2,035


2,199

Deferred tax assets


2,141


2,007


1,873


3,025


2,081

Bank-owned life insurance


6,475


6,443


6,393


6,340


5,280

Goodwill


1,657


1,657


1,657


1,657


1,657

Intangible assets


1


3


5


7


9

Other Assets


1,556


1,715


1,590


1,750


2,090


Total Assets

$

818,792

$

781,783

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing demand

$

272,282

$

254,058

$

233,757

$

228,946

$

197,297

Interest-bearing


464,285


444,488


417,157


405,499


402,262


Total Deposits


736,567


698,546


650,914


634,445


599,560













Subordinated debt, net


14,753


14,731


14,708


14,686


14,664

Other borrowings


1,887


2,629


4,015


3,719


8,558

Lease liabilities


2,368


2,480


2,591


2,610


2,715

Accrued interest payable


190


409


206


426


215

Other liabilities


6,072


7,099


4,416


7,349


9,509


Total Liabilities


761,837


725,895


676,850


663,236


635,221













Stockholders' Equity











Common stock


23


23


23


23


23

Surplus


28,523


28,523


28,523


28,523


28,523

Additional PIC restricted stock


14


-


-


-


-

Retained earnings


29,288


28,121


25,954


25,152


23,633

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(893)


(779)


54


(482)


782


Total Stockholders' Equity


56,955


55,888


54,554


53,216


52,960














Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

818,792

$

781,783

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2021


2021


2020


2021


2020













Interest Income












Loans, including fees

$

6,144,691

$

6,407,015

$

6,311,740

$

25,386,430


22,934,974


Securities


565,044


436,526


307,082


1,653,188


1,073,590


Fed funds sold and other


16,586


26,859


13,044


57,271


152,726


     Total interest income


6,726,322


6,870,400


6,631,865


27,096,889


24,161,290













Interest Expense












Deposits


383,525


427,313


619,250


1,754,507


3,353,129


Borrowed funds


-


-


-


947


48,869


Subordinated debt


238,049


238,049


238,053


952,197


947,409


Other Interest Expense


47,266


45,323


63,216


215,089


170,293


     Total interest expense


668,841


710,686


920,519


2,922,741


4,519,700













Net interest income


6,057,481


6,159,714


5,711,346


24,174,148


19,641,590

Provision for loan losses


426,483


(245,988)


1,456,879


3,079,173


3,252,897

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


5,630,998


6,405,702


4,254,467


21,094,975


16,388,693













Non-interest income












Service charges on deposits


179,650


180,225


199,634


734,710


648,125


Earnings bank owned life insurance


24,210


40,956


54,648


162,162


144,962


Gain sale of fixed assets


18,000


-


-


19,500


500


Gain sale of securities


-


-


575,869


196,091


749,590


Mortgage loan income activity


822,280


1,252,561


2,210,046


4,849,705


5,673,836


Other non-interest income


232,343


211,864


170,711


818,114


1,047,791


     Total non-interest income


1,276,483


1,685,606


3,210,907


6,780,282


8,264,803













Non-interest expense












Salaries and employee benefits


3,016,112


2,967,511


2,928,023


11,446,557


11,147,427


Occupancy and equipment


719,872


708,358


681,446


2,811,633


2,738,468


Legal and professional fees


238,066


155,208


217,174


712,544


746,435


Advertising


162,770


130,244


453,077


580,364


271,442


Data processing


625,147


544,371


570,630


2,262,821


1,984,715


FDIC premiums


115,376


93,840


112,999


432,975


272,154


Goodwill amortization


-


-


-


-


-


Loss sale of securities


-


-


-


17,826


-


Loss sale fixed assets


816


-


-


816


-


Loss interest rate lock commitments


-


-


-


-


-


Other intangible amortization


2,083


2,083


2,083


8,333


8,333


Other


386,448


412,142


227,229


1,395,289


1,777,342


     Total non-interest expense


5,266,691


5,013,757


5,192,661


19,669,159


18,946,318

Income before taxes


1,640,790


3,077,551


2,272,713


8,206,098


5,707,179

Income tax expense


383,730


820,160


705,528


2,190,813


1,579,761

Net Income

$

$1,257,060

$

$2,257,391

$

$1,567,185

$

$6,015,285

$

$4,127,418













Basic earnings per share

$

0.56

$

1.00

$

0.70

$

2.67

$

1.83

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data












Income Statement Review
























For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2020


2021


2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Audited


(Unaudited)


Audited












Interest Income

$

6,726,322

$

6,870,400

$

6,631,865

$

20,370,568

$

24,161,290

Interest Expense


668,841


710,686


920,519


2,253,900


4,519,700

Net interest income


6,057,481


6,159,714


5,711,346


18,116,668


19,641,590

Provision expense


426,483


(245,988)


1,456,879


2,652,690


3,252,897

Net interest income after provision

$

5,630,998

$

6,405,702

$

4,254,467

$

15,463,978

$

16,388,693












Non-interest income

$

1,276,483

$

1,685,606

$

3,210,907

$

5,503,020

$

8,264,803

Non-interest expense


5,266,691


5,013,757


5,192,661


14,401,691


18,946,317

Merger expenses


-


-


-


-


-












Yield on interest-earning assets


3.44%


3.71%


4.04%


2.83%


3.97%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


0.56%


0.63%


0.86%


0.51%


1.11%

Efficiency ratio


71.81%


63.91%


58.20%


60.97%


67.89%












Balance Sheet Review
























December 31,


September 30,




December 31,





2021


2021




2020





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




Audited



(dollars in thousands)











Total assets

$

818,792

$

781,783



$

688,181



Loans, net of reserve 


603,826


564,655




551,486



Goodwill & intangibles


1,658


1,660




1,666



Deposits


736,567


698,546




599,560



Shareholder's equity


56,955


55,888




52,960

























Asset Quality Review











Non-accrual loans

$

2,091

$

1,471



$

1,007



Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing


956


963




933



Loans 90 days past due still accruing


-


-







Foreclosured properties


-


-




-



Total non-performing assets

$

3,048

$

2,434



$

1,940














Non-performing assets to total assets


0.37%


0.31%




0.28%



Non-performing assets to total loans


0.50%


0.42%




0.35%














Summary of Operating Results
























For the Three Months Ended


For the Twelve Months Ended





December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,





2021


2020


2021


2020





(Unaudited)


Audited


(Unaudited)


Audited














Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income

$

2,067,273

$

3,729,592

$

11,285,272

$

8,960,077



Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax


426,483


1,456,879


3,079,173


3,252,897



Tax expense


383,730


705,528


2,190,813


1,579,761



Net Income

$

1,257,060

$

1,567,185

$

6,015,285

$

4,127,418














(dollars in thousands)











Charge-offs

$

16

$

13

$

4,671

$

63



(Recoveries)


(8)


(6)


(586)


(35)



Net charge-offs

$

8

$

7

$

4,085

$

28














Per Common Share Data






















Common shares outstanding


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320














Basic Earnings per share

$

0.56

$

0.70

$

2.67

$

1.83



Dividend declared

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.16

$

0.16














Book value per share

$

24.30

$

23.52

$

25.30

$

23.52



Tangible book value per share

$

24.56

$

22.78

$

24.56

$

22.78














Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)






















Return on average assets


0.63%


0.92%


0.80%


0.64%



Return on average equity


8.66%


11.65%


10.66%


8.06%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.06%


1.34%


1.06%


1.34%



Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)


1.09%


1.47%


1.09%


1.47%



Non-performing assets to total loans


0.50%


0.35%


0.50%


0.35%



Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)


0.51%


0.38%


0.51%


0.38%



Net Charge-offs to total loans


0.00%


0.00%


0.67%


0.01%



Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 


10.26%


N/A


10.26%


N/A



Tier1 capital


10.26%


N/A


10.26%


N/A



Total risk based capital


11.39%


N/A


11.39%


N/A



Tier-1 leverage ratio 


8.57%


N/A


8.57%


N/A



Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**


N/A


9.11%


N/A


9.11%



Average equity to average assets


7.25%


7.87%


7.54%


8.00%



Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets


6.77%


6.95%


6.77%


6.95%



Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*


3.28%


3.61%


3.43%


3.69%



Loans to deposits - (EOP)


82.86%


93.21%


82.86%


93.21%



*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing

**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-record-earnings-for-the-year-ending-december-31-2021-301466762.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.