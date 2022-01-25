Adam Dell, Former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Launches Domain Money, a Next Generation Investment Platform for Both Stocks and Crypto

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Money , an innovative wealth-building platform founded by Adam Dell, the former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, launched today. The new platform, developed by members of the team behind Marcus, gives serious investors more control and access to trading of both stocks and crypto, along with actively managed investment strategies, real-time market intelligence, a proprietary social sentiment tool, and live customer agents.

Domain Money empowers investors of all levels of expertise to generate better outcomes through access to the emerging crypto revolution, by providing both self-directed trading and turnkey actively managed investment strategies. Built with bank-grade security and a design aesthetic that is both beautiful and seamless, Domain Money finally gives investors an experience that allows them to better control how they build their wealth across asset classes.

Domain Money's actively managed investment strategies comprise both stocks and crypto and are managed by an expert investment team that comes out of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bridgewater Associates.

"Domain Money's mission is to build our customer's wealth," said Mr. Dell. "Our team utilizes time-tested investment strategies to build diversified growth-oriented portfolios for new and seasoned investors alike."

"Investors are looking for access to diverse asset classes, along with security, transparency, and the power to be in control of their finances. We developed Domain Money to provide investors a sophisticated, intuitive, and holistic platform to invest in crypto, not as a novelty, but as a core component of their portfolios," said Mr. Dell.

Domain Money is advised by a team of industry-leading experts, including Elisha Wiesel, former CTO of Goldman Sachs; Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution; and Do Kwan, founder of Terra Network.

Concurrent with the launch, Domain Money announced that it has raised $33 million from prominent investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Maveron, RRE Ventures, SV Angel, Marc Benioff, and Joe Lonsdale.

About Domain Money

Domain Money is a comprehensive and secure wealth-building platform that empowers retail investors to take control and get serious about investing across both stocks and crypto. Founded by Adam Dell, former Head of Product at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Domain Money provides access to the emerging crypto revolution with both self-directed trading and turnkey actively managed strategies. The platform also offers real-time market intelligence, a proprietary social sentiment tool and live customer agents. Domain Money is supported by industry-leading, expert advisors including Elisha Wiesel, former CTO of Goldman Sachs; Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution; and Do Kwan, founder of Terra Network. It is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Maveron, RRE Ventures, SV Angel, Marc Benioff, and Joe Lonsdale.

Domain Money is available on the App Store and at domainmoney.com .

