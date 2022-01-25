American College of Education Announces New Board of Trustee Chairperson Incoming chairperson brings more than 45 years of experience to role, continuing college's mission to provide high quality, affordable online education for all

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education, a leading provider of education, leadership, business, healthcare and nursing programs, today announced that former provost and president Jeri Nowakowski, Ed.D., will serve as the new chairperson of the college's Board of Trustees. Nowakowski will follow and build on the legacy of former chairman Don McAdams, Ph.D., who retired after 15 years of service on the Board.

"We are excited to continue delivering our high-quality programs in the new year under Jeri's leadership as Board of Trustee chairperson," said Shawntel Landry, Ed.D., President of American College of Education. "Her expertise and deep understanding of both the field of academics and American College of Education allows us to make an even bigger impact on students and alumni and their careers."

Comprehensive Education Career

Nowakowski received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Language and Literature from Arizona State University and a Doctor of Education degree from Western Michigan University. Her career in education began in the classroom as a high school English teacher. Following her EdD and postdoctoral work at Northwestern University, she became a tenured professor in research and evaluation at Northern Illinois University. Subsequently, Nowakowski was recruited as Executive Director of the North Central Region Educational Laboratory. Under her leadership over the next decade, the lab increased in size and capacity. In 2009, she transitioned to the private sector, joining Voyager Expanded Learning as Executive Vice President of Curriculum and Evaluation and directing the development of their successful reading programs. She also worked with Academic Partnerships on strategies to support university professors around the country effectively move their courses online.

Nowakowski joined American College of Education in 2008, first as provost and then as president, where under her leadership, the College was accredited, transitioned to fully online programming and added a substantial number of new programs.

In addition to her roles with American College of Education, Nowakowski serves as an education consultant, applying her demonstrated success in higher education management and course development, research and evaluation, and curriculum development in educational publishing.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online university specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

