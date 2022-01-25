Balance Point Capital Announces Investment Team Promotions

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Nathan Elliott to Senior Managing Director, Adam Sauerteig to Managing Director, Grant Groher to Senior Vice President and Dan Freshman to Vice President.

"We are excited to promote these outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to our firm," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "Each of these dedicated professionals has added meaningful value to Balance Point and our portfolio, and we look forward to sharing in their continued success."

"These individuals have been instrumental in advancing Balance Point's strategy of providing flexible and patient capital solutions to the lower middle market, and we congratulate each of them on their well-deserved promotions," added Partner Justin Kaplan.

Mr. Elliott joined Balance Point as a Vice President in 2014. As Senior Managing Director, Mr. Elliott will continue his role within portfolio management and deal execution. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Elliott was a Vice President at Jefferies Finance, LLC where he spent four years and was responsible for the underwriting and execution of syndicated bank loans and bridge financings primarily for sponsor-led LBO and M&A transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Elliott was an Assistant Vice President at GE Capital underwriting cash flow loans for LBOs and M&A transactions. Mr. Elliott is also a graduate of GE Capital's selective 2-year ECLP (Experienced Commercial Leadership Program) which combines extensive formal finance and Six Sigma training with 6-month rotations throughout the GE Capital businesses. Mr. Elliott received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

Mr. Sauerteig rejoined Balance Point in 2015 as an Associate upon receiving an M.B.A. As Managing Director, Mr. Sauerteig will continue his focus on deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Since originally joining Balance Point in 2010, Mr. Sauerteig has underwritten, structured, and executed debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies across a variety of industries including Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, and Business Services. Prior to rejoining Balance Point, Mr. Sauerteig worked as a Summer Associate in the Investment Banking Division of Lazard. Mr. Sauerteig began his career as an Analyst with Balance Point. Mr. Sauerteig holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Mr. Groher joined Balance Point in 2017 as a Senior Associate. As Senior Vice President, Mr. Groher will continue his focus on deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Groher worked in the Financial Sponsors Group at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC where he was an Associate responsible for the due diligence and underwriting of syndicated loan and bridge financings for sponsor-led LBO and M&A transactions. He developed significant experience in a variety of industries including Healthcare, Technology, Telecommunications, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail. Mr. Groher began his career at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation where he assisted in the evaluation and execution of corporate M&A and asset transactions in the energy industry. Mr. Groher holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia.

Mr. Freshman joined Balance Point in 2018 as an Associate. As Vice President, Mr. Freshman will focus on deal origination, deal execution and portfolio management. Prior to joining Balance Point, Mr. Freshman held various roles at Tudor Investment Corporation. Most recently, he was an equity analyst focusing on the Industrials and Business Services sectors. Prior to that, he was responsible for the monitoring of Tudor's private equity and illiquid investment portfolio. Mr. Freshman holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

