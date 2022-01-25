Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council Refers BE Factor Earnings Claims to the Federal Trade Commission for Possible Enforcement

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs referred certain earnings claims to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible enforcement action after BE Factor (also known as BE Rules and formerly known as Melius), a direct selling company that markets forex and cryptocurrency trading package subscriptions, failed to adequately respond to DSSRC's inquiry.

At issue in DSSRC's inquiry are earnings claims disseminated by salesforce members on social media implying that participating in the company's business opportunity will result in earning significant, career-level income.

The earnings claims in question were brought to the company's attention by DSSRC as part of its ongoing independent monitoring of the direct selling marketplace. Earnings claims include, but are not limited to:

"Catching over 3000 pips on a monthly basis for over the last 13 months at a 80% winning ratio is absolutely incredible and life changing making extra money copying and pasting these signals from Melius. Since I partnered up with @rumeal.beckford it's been blessing after blessing and everyday gets better because you get to help, teach, mentor other people around you and help everyone else achieve this type of financial freedom and new lifestyle that 90% of Americans aren't used to. Just blessed beyond what I can explain right now and excited for this Diamond 💎 season of 2020. DM if you want to secure a spot up top 500 fortune. Learn Forex. #Melius #iGoTrade #iGoLuxe #iRide #Invest #Lifestyle #ForexTrading #ForexMarket #Forex #Profit #Boss #Bitcoin #Crypto #Entrepreneur #Money #ForexSignals #DayTrading #Money #CurrencyTrader #Investor #Trading #CryptoCurrency #LifeSkill #2020"

"This is our first steps towards financial freedom…we are proud to be the first two Mauritians to be promoted by Melius…the journey has begun and we shall help more people to achieve success together"

"Welcome to earn money it's easy to come to profit with an amazing app with Melius, you will be rich"

"Easy Money 📲 One App - #igotrade 📲 🤑🤑🤑🤑 #melius #igotrade #igolearn #igoluxe #iRide #triva #travel #technology #BossYourTradeUp #PipAssassins #MalStreetAcademy #Invest #forextrading #Forex #Profit #Boss #Bitcoin #Crypto #Entrepreneur #Money #ForexSignals #Investor #Trading #lifestyle #life #Hawaii #HawaiiWarriors #LadyBoss #lipstickgang💄💋"

YouTube video titled "Melius Testimonial of the power of residual income" with description stating: "Melius is a phenomonal educational platform which is impacting millions of lives worldwide. melius trading strategies are highly effective if you have the right mentors who will support you. This melius review will teach you how to generate traffic and leads to dominate the market. melius finance are a group of wealthy partners on a global mission. melius is certainly not a scam and their is a viable melius opportunity for you and your family to live full time. So when you think of multiplying your money thinkmelius. Melius has several cutting edge products including igotrade, igolearn, traders gemini and igoluxe. In order for you to access the tools just login to the melius store and immediately start profiting by leveraging the pips master via the melius back office and melius shop. In order for you to be successful in Melius contact Nathan today to show you how to explode your income with the melius presentation, and melius compensation plan. Make this year, the year that truly counts and become a wealthy investor utilising melius forex, melius crypto, and become of the next biggest melius success stories. Melius"

"I am so excited to be apart of this financial movement to assist others to see money differently...Financial Freedom is the Movement!!! #MillionaireMindset #FinancialFreedon #CashFlow #Wealth"

"This is a remarkable achievement for us at MELIUS. Im so excited right now. Being recognized by silicon valley is so meaning that we are now also verified and certified company that is at par with companies like Google Yahoo, Bing, Facebook, and others at silicon valley CA and the beauty is that we are very at the beginning still.. happy to part of this one. ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN 2019!! See you start the top with this company. If you know uno. If you don't know, then ask me. Start your financial Freedom right here with Melius"

Image of trading statement with copy stating "This is how I can make money just like banks...by trading foreign currency…"

"Team Melius is doing a Get Together Again at 8pm EST on Zoom...Our Movement is Financial Freedom"

Image of article titled "Pier-Olivier Larose Achieves $140,000+ Monthly Income with MELiUS"

DSSRC expressed its concern that such earnings claims convey the message that participants in the company's business opportunity can generally expect to earn significant and career-level income.

The company was first sent a Notice of Inquiry from DSSRC in November 2021, after DSSRC was able to identify the CEO and Founder of Melius as well as an email contact for the company. However, the company did not respond. After several attempts to contact the company via telephone, email, and mail, the company failed to respond to DSSRC's inquiry and provide substantiation for the challenged claims.

In accordance with DSSRC's Policies and Procedures, if a company does not respond to DSSRC or declines to participate, DSSRC will issue a case decision indicating the company was unresponsive or declined to participate in thBBNPe DSSRC process and refer the matter to the appropriate government agency. Moreover, according to section (V)(B) of the DSSRC Policies and Procedures, if the subject company fails to submit a responsive statement, DSSRC may refer the matter to an appropriate government agency for review and possible law enforcement action. Accordingly, based upon the company's failure to respond to DSSRC in the self-regulatory process, DSSRC referred this matter to the FTC.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For full text of DSSRC decisions, visit the DSSRC Cases and Closures webpage.

