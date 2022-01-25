FastAF Reinvents The Rapid Grocery Delivery Category With Curated Quick Commerce Highly Curated Approach Creates The Largest Differentiated Selection of Healthy and Non-Alcoholic Items Delivered In Minutes to Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), the curated quick commerce retailer which selects products and brands that help people live better, today announced that it has completely reimagined the grocery category by creating an unmatched offering of healthy and high-quality items – delivered in minutes.

New brands include: Barebells Protein Bars, Beyond Meat®, Happy Egg Co, La Morra Pizzeria, Love Corn, Purely Elizabeth, McConnell's Fine Ice Cream, Tony's Chocolonely, Vive Organic, Verve Coffee Roasters, and more. (PRNewswire)

FastAF's approach aligns with today's consumer values-based mindsets, allowing customers to discover and buy high-quality products. FastAF is the first and only company in the quick commerce space to differentiate offerings with its curated approach. This model has proven successful since FastAF's launch last year, with the company growing 150% month-over-month and achieving an $142 average order value – the highest in the quick commerce space – fueling an exceptional business model poised for long term growth.

"Curation isn't something you turn on, it's a part of your DNA," says Lee Hnetinka, CEO and Founder of FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF). "While other quick commerce companies offer commoditized and undifferentiated grocery selections, we saw an opportunity to completely reinvent the category with a curation of healthy and higher quality items."

The company is now doubling down on its approach with its entry into the grocery category with a full launch of hundreds of new products and curated brands, based on healthiness, quality, and relevance in today's culture. Grocery items include sustainably farmed eggs and dairy products, tasty plant-based meat and alternative dairy options, nutritious frozen food, and the most robust selection of non-alcoholic beverages available in the quick commerce space.

Popular new brands include: Barebells Protein Bars, Beyond Meat®, Dave's Killer Bread, Happy Egg Co, Kettle Brand chips, La Morra Pizzeria, Love Corn, Purely Elizabeth, Malibu Mylk®, McConnell's Fine Ice Cream, Tate's Bake Shop Cookies, Torres Chips, Tony's Chocolonely, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Vive Organic, Verve Coffee Roasters, and more.

"FastAF allows shoppers another choice for purchasing our products, with the added bonus of contact free delivery and speed," says Sean Womack, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Happy Egg Co. "We are thrilled to be able to provide consumers options for purchase which work best for their lives."

Since its launch last year, FastAF has established a loyal following in its current markets of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to grocery, FastAF's curated approach spans categories including health, bath and beauty, home and office, fitness, and more.

FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF) is the curated quick commerce retailer with a selection of brands that are healthy and higher quality – delivered in minutes. Launched in 2020 by founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, FastAF has rapidly become the preferred choice for shoppers who value speed and products that enable them to live better. Partnering with more than 600 national and local retailers FastAF has curated the healthiest selection on earth and currently operates in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. FastAF is backed by leading venture capital firms, and angel investors: Luxor Capital, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Cota Capital, R/GA Ventures, Village Global, Interlace Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, renowned angel investor and CoinBase Board Member, Gokul Rajaram, R/GA's Founder & Chairman, Bob Greenberg, and Former President of Expedia, Inc., Gary Fritz.

