KAR Global Licenses Privacy and Security Training Program for Use by NAAA Member Auctions

FREDERICK, Md. and CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Auto Auction Association (NAAA) along with KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the licensing of KAR's Privacy Pam™ privacy and security training program for use by NAAA member auctions. Through NAAA, all member auctions will receive access to the training program that helps KAR and its nearly 10,000 employees safeguard the data, information and business interests of their OEM, dealer, fleet operator, rental company and financial institution customers.

"As vehicles and our industry continue to evolve digitally, it is more important than ever to give our members the tools they need to keep their auctions—and their customers—safe from security and privacy breaches," said Tricia Heon, CEO of NAAA. "We're excited to offer these trainings to our membership and give them valuable tools that protect their businesses."

Curricula topics range from understanding the difference between privacy and security to what personal information is located in a vehicle, as well as international privacy. Trainings are updated and more topics are added as new data privacy and security trends and threats emerge.

"Our industry-leading digital marketplaces are powered by terabytes of data that help drive our customers' success. Privacy Pam is just one of the meaningful investments KAR has made over the past several years to advance our data protection capabilities and safeguard our customers," said Michelle Bray, chief privacy officer at KAR Global. "Through working with NAAA to share this training, we are empowering member auctions and our industry as a whole."

NAAA plans to make the Privacy Pam training available in the coming weeks and will share more information with its membership about the training and how to access it.

KAR Global developed its Privacy Pam program in 2020 and rolled it out for use by all employees enterprise-wide in 2021. The program builds on the successful foundation and legacy of the company's Safe T. Sam™ training program, which was developed in 2012 and licensed to NAAA in 2015 for use by member auctions. KAR continues to innovate relevant and meaningful trainings and partner with NAAA to benefit the entire industry.

