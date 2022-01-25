Secret Sauce Settings: LANDR FX Streamlines Mixing via Five Essential Multi-Effects Plugins

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDR ( landr.com ) is releasing a new suite of tools, LANDR FX, designed to bring studio expert-level mixing finesse to all. FX offers more efficiency to studio expert-level workflows and new levels of polish to serious creators working on a home setup. LANDR FX adapts well across a wide range of genres and uses an intuitive interface which allows music makers of all experience levels to get to a great sounding mix fast.

The LANDR FX Suite weaves together five plugins that each feature a single dial, distilling everything crucial to bring a mix to life into one simple decision. Each plugin, powered by Audified, boasts up to 50 presets, which were developed meticulously by LANDR's seasoned and award-winning engineers.

"LANDR FX are some of the simplest and most capable multi-effects plugins ever created. Simply choose the plugin best suited to the instrument you're processing, select a preset, and turn the big knob," says Daniel Rowland, producer/engineer of Oscar-winning, GRAMMY-nominated projects, and Head of Production at LANDR. "Top audio engineers and producers have put their time-tested 'secret sauce' into these presets with dozens of FX settings being adjusted in the background. The result is a reliably professional sound in just seconds."

LANDR users can purchase FX plugins a la carte or as a bundle, or take advantage of these plugins as part of an All Access Pass subscription, which unlocks the entire LANDR platform. LANDR FX plugins cover everything most producers, artists, and other creatives will need to make a mix shine or to get a great sound on the fly. They include:



Acoustic: Bring out vibrant tones and rich character in your acoustic and orchestral instrument tracks and samples.

Electric: Add richness, gloss and classic effects to your electric guitar and synth tracks across multiple styles and genres.

Bass: Rattle the windows, perfect your low-end or enhance the groove with definitive and iconic bass effects.

Beats: Drive your beat home with epic presets that add punch and power to drums from individual kicks and snares to fully loaded buses.

Voice: Perfect and polish your vocal tracks with the help of professionally designed EQ, reverb, saturation, delay and more.

LANDR FX is part of LANDR's All Access Pass, a simple, high-value monthly subscription that gives creators a wide range of inspirational tools, distribution, and mastering, for just $9.99/mo billed annually. Full details here .

About LANDR



Founded in 2014, LANDR is a platform where music makers can create, master, and distribute their music. Powered by a passionate team of engineers, producers, and musicians, LANDR continues their groundbreaking work at the intersection of music and technology, combining the broadest set of tools and services in the industry under one platform to support both emerging and professional creators.

